“New York: An Illustrated History” by Ric Burns and James Sanders, with Lisa Ades. New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2021. 832 pages, $75 (hardcover).
Ric Burns worked with his brother Ken Burns on the famous Civil War documentary that premiered on PBS in 1990. Ric Burns and James Sanders later released “New York: A Documentary Film” that included eight parts and 17.5 hours. Their film opened on PBS in 1999, with sequel episodes in 2001 and 2003. This book, “New York: An Illustrated History,” is a revised version of the book first released with that series and is expanded to announce the broadcast of ninth and 10th episodes in the near future that will cover the city’s history since the Sept. 11 attacks.
The authors see New York as “a crucial laboratory of modern life: an urban incubator and vortex where again and again the modern world has come face-to-face with its greatest possibilities, its toughest problems and its most challenging tests.” They believe much of the rest of the world “is now well on its way to becoming what New York has been for centuries – bewilderingly interconnected, irreducibly commingled, plural both in its history and its destiny. With mingling now no longer an option but an inevitability, the experiment begun long ago by the Dutch remains in the early decades of the third millennium more crucial than ever before.”
The subtitle, “An Illustrated History,” is important to note because this massive volume is a picture book with outstanding illustrations. The book also includes a detailed narrative of New York’s history as well as additional information related to the illustrations. In addition, there is a detailed index and a selected bibliography. One of the most interesting photographs was taken about 1872 and shows two cows grazing on a pasture at 45th Street and Lexington Avenue.
Many readers may be familiar with Verrazano’s and Hudson’s exploration of the city’s harbor in search of a Northwest Passage to the Pacific Ocean or the Dutch “purchase” of Manhattan from the Lenape for goods later calculated as equivalent to $24, but few will know that Wall Street was named when the Dutch wall was demolished to make room for additional houses, that a Danish sea captain named Jonas Bronck settled his family on a plantation north of the city that became “the Broncks” (and later the Bronx) and that Breuckelen (Brooklyn) and Harlem were named after towns in Holland. By the early 17th century, the Dutch had eclipsed France, Spain and Portugal and even challenged England to become “the most sophisticated maritime power in the world.” In discussing the establishment of New Amsterdam, the authors say: ”No matter how far it came or how large it grew, the colony the Dutch were about to found would forever after be animated by the original Dutch genius for transaction and exchange.” The English novelist Daniel Defoe said this of the Dutch traders: “They buy to sell again, take in to send out, and the greatest Part of their vast Commerce consists in being supply’d from All Parts of the World, that they may supply All the World again.” However, in 1664, when Peter Stuyvesant reluctantly surrendered the city to the British, it was renamed New York after James Stuart, the Duke of York.
By the mid-18th century New York was flourishing and its merchants thrived as the port became the staging ground for British troops engaged in the French and Indian War. However, when England passed the Stamp Act in 1765 and insisted that its colonies help pay for their own defense, an angry mob of some 2,000 marched to the royal governor’s home on the Bowling Green, hanged and burned him in effigy, and set his carriage on fire. However, sometime after the Stamp Act was repealed, the city’s merchants erected a bronze equestrian statue of King George III on the Bowling Green to demonstrate their loyalty to the crown. However, other “intolerable acts” soon followed and patriots tore down this statue in 1776 after independence was declared and melted it down to make musket balls. Soon, some 500 British vessels entered the harbor and the British occupied the city until 1783.
During the British occupation, the population declined markedly and a terrible fire of questionable origin destroyed large parts of the city. However, within two years after the Revolutionary War the population had doubled. New York became the temporary capital for the new government and George Washington was sworn in there as the first president in 1789. He named Alexander Hamilton as secretary of the treasury and Thomas Jefferson as secretary of state. Jefferson despised New York, calling it “a cloacina of all the depravities of human nature.” Hamilton did win Jefferson’s support for the federal assumption of state debts, but he had to concede that the capital would be established at a new site on the Potomac, after 10 years in Philadelphia.
In the chapter titled “Order and Disorder, 1825-1865,” the authors say DeWitt Clinton built on Hamilton’s arrangements by supporting the leveling of the natural topography of Manhattan and the creation of a grid for future city growth (12 avenues wide and 155 streets long, with Broadway as the only “maverick” street). Clinton also was behind the construction of the Erie Canal to connect New York’s excellent harbor with the western shore of the Great Lakes and “bring the bounty of an entire continent to the city’s doorstep.” In less than a year after the canal’s opening, 39 new banks were opened, 10 new shipping companies were established, 500 new mercantile houses appeared, and more than 3,000 new buildings went up. One omission from the grid plan, however, was the provision of park space for play and recreation. By mid-century industrial growth had “transformed much of lower Manhattan into a congested wasteland of factories, warehouses, boarding-houses, and tenements – with more than a half-million people packed into the area below Twenty-third Street.” In 1857, the city purchased a vast tract of land north of the city limits for $5 million and then “evicted the sixteen hundred Black, Irish and German settlers living on it.” The Central Park had been born! The authors included a striking photograph of numerous skaters on the pond in the south side of the park around 1859-60 that also shows wooden shanties and houses in the background.
In 1860, Abraham Lincoln visited New York and delivered a major speech at the Cooper Institute that, combined with the photograph Mathew Brady took of him during his visit, would (according to Lincoln) help make him president. During this three-day visit, Lincoln attended a minstrel show on the Bowery and was particularly thrilled to hear a new tune called “Dixie,” which had been written in the city the previous year. Lincoln reportedly yelled out: “Let’s have it again!”
The Civil War proved to be a tense time in the city’s history. A little more than a week after the battle of Gettysburg, where the 69th New York Regiment, composed mainly of Irish immigrants, had been largely destroyed, the draft riots erupted. Irish immigrants focused on attacking Blacks because they feared losing their jobs when hordes of former slaves came north. Newspapers that had supported the war were also attacked. Only after several days, when the president deployed troops fresh from the fields of Gettysburg, was the violence in the streets brought under control.
The chapter titled “Sunshine and Shadow, 1865-1898” documents the impact of industrial war production on the city and on the emergence of New York as the center of the American banking system. Cornelius Vanderbilt advanced from owning a ferryboat (and earning his title of “Commodore”) to building the largest steamship line in the world, and then to assembling a series of railroads into the first national system, the New York Central, and becoming the richest man in America. In the late 19th century the discovery that igniting magnesium powder could provide a “flash” of light to illuminate a subject for a photograph enabled Jacob Riis to document the shocking conditions of living in tenements in his book “How the Other Half Lives.” The authors say that one district contained nearly 600 people per acre, “easily surpassing its closest rivals, the Black Hole of Calcutta and the slums of Bombay.”
Several chapters contain essays by other writers on a particular period of change or interviews with major figures commenting on that time. I realize that my selection of information reveals my partiality for early New York City history, but 20th and early 21st century periods are also covered comprehensively in this fine volume. After World War I, New York emerged as the financial capital of the world, but immigration from southern and eastern Europe was sharply curtailed, as xenophobia and isolationism reigned. The Roaring Twenties saw the stock market skyrocket to amazing heights until it crashed in 1929 and the Great Depression ushered in some of the dreariest days in the city’s history. More than 100,000 New Yorkers were evicted from their homes and nearly one-third of the city’s population was out of work. Mayor La Guardia and his City Park Commissioner Robert Moses presided over a massive public works plan that included hundreds of new playgrounds and parkways that would link the five boroughs with roads that moved traffic more efficiently. In 1975, another financial crisis brought the city to the brink of bankruptcy and New York’s Daily News featured this classic headline: FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD. And yet, New York rebounded from this crisis too, as it would later from the Sept. 11 attacks. Throughout the book the authors include cultural as well as political, financial, and social issues and they even reach the present day with how the pandemic has disrupted the daily routine of most New Yorkers.
I have very few reservations to mention regarding this volume, aside from a few typographical errors and a few items not included. Although I realize that the bibliography is “selected,” I was surprised to see that two of the best books I have read on early New York history, Jill Lepore’s “New York Burning” and Russell Shorto’s “The Island at the Center of the World,” were not included. I also noticed that Nathan Hale was not mentioned. This patriot soldier was the only volunteer to spy behind enemy lines in the city when Gen. Washington asked for someone to perform that crucial but dangerous task. He was hanged at the age of 21 and statues of him can still be seen in City Hall Park and the Brooklyn Museum today. These, however, are very minor issues, and I recommend “New York: An Illustrated History” very highly for anyone interested in this fascinating city. The plates are striking and it is a joy even to just leaf through the volume and relish the illustrations.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.