“Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss. New York: Simon and Schuster, 2022. 659 pages, $32.50 (hardcover).
David Maraniss is an associate editor at the Washington Post and a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism and been a finalist three other times. Among his 12 previous books are “When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi,” “Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball’s Last Hero,” “Barack Obama: The Story,” “A Good American Family: The Red Scare and My Father” and “Rome 1960: The Summer Olympics That Stirred the World.”
“Path Lit By Lightning” focuses on Jim Thorpe, often called the greatest athlete of all time because of his Olympic gold medals in both the decathlon and the pentathlon in 1912. The author chose “Path Lit by Lightning” as the most poetic translation of Thorpe’s Indian name, Wa-tho-Huk.
Thorpe and his twin brother were born in 1887 in a log house on the Sac and Fox reservation in Oklahoma and claimed descent from Blackhawk. Their father had five wives and 18 children, but both parents died when Jim was in his teens. In the 1890s, the Indian wars were coming to an end and Native Americans were adjusting to living on reservations and attending Indian schools that were charged with the process of assimilation, forcing them to adopt the language and customs of “enlightened people.” Jim attended the Haskell Institute in Kansas and, though still too young to play, was first exposed there to football. In 1904, Jim entered the Carlisle Indian Industrial School near Harrisburg, Pa. Maraniss says that this was “the flagship school of the federal Indian bureau, the first and largest of its kind, a non-reservation school for all tribes.” It was here that Thorpe would excel in football under the coaching of Pop Warner and gain national recognition.
Football in the early 1900s was a very different and ferocious game. Teddy Roosevelt summoned Ivy League athletic directors to the White House and told them that the only way to save the game was to reform it. One reform was the introduction of the forward pass, which was “legalized as a means of spreading the field and making each play seem less like a rugby scrum.” Pop Warner featured the forward pass in his game plan and his Carlisle Indians engaged some of the best college teams in the country. Although Carlisle was more like a high school, they could then keep students well into their 20s and the Indians were a gate attraction for schools like Penn, Princeton, Yale and Harvard. One game against Princeton played at the Polo Grounds in New York drew a crowd of 30,000. In the chapter called “Near Custer’s Tomb,” we learn about the Carlisle team playing Army at West Point in 1912. Within walking distance of the field was the obelisk gravestone honoring George Armstrong Custer, the best-known Indian fighter. Thus it was a symbolic struggle of Indians vs. soldiers. Carlisle led the game 7-6 at the half, but the second half was much bloodier. Dwight Eisenhower and Leland Hobbs gave Thorpe the high-low, tackling him both at the chest and the knees, causing a fumble and briefly knocking Thorpe unconscious. The next time Ike and Hobbs tried to tackle Thorpe, however, they missed, smacked into each other and Eisenhower left the game. Carlisle won 27-6 and Ike later said this of Thorpe: “He could do everything everybody else could do and do it better.”
In the Olympic decathlon competition in Stockholm in 1912, Thorpe finished 700 points ahead of his nearest competitor. When the points from Jim’s gold medals in pentathlon and decathlon are added to those for Lewis Tewanima’s for the silver medal in the 10,000, the Carlisle Indian School’s two athletes, who were not recognized as American citizens, produced more Olympic points for America than did any other educational institution. In January 1913, word leaked to the press that Thorpe had played semi-pro baseball in two summers and because this voided his amateur status his medals and awards had to be returned and his records voided. Pop Warner and others who had long known this now denied any knowledge and failed to defend Jim. I had not realized that when the Swedes received official notice of the charges they said the statute of limitations of 180 days for challenges had passed and they had no intention of stripping Thorpe of his medals and trophies. I also did not realize that six months before the games Sweden had violated the amateur status of many of its athletes by asking Swedish employers to grant leaves of absence and compensating them for the loss of income. I understand that Avery Brundage fought any move to restore Thorpe’s medals, awards and records because he was fanatical about amateurism, but it is still difficult to believe that it has taken 110 years, until this summer, to finally restore Thorpe’s records.
Thorpe played baseball for John McGraw’s New York Giants, but the relationship between the two men was awkward. McGraw often kept Jim on the bench or sent him to a minor league team and even loaned him to the Cincinnati Reds at one point, but McGraw would regularly bring him back to the Giants. One story about the two men has McGraw blasting Jim for staying out late drinking. McGraw told him he should avoid alcohol because firewater was the undoing of Indians. Thorpe reportedly replied: “What about the Irish?”
After leaving the Giants, Thorpe did have one outstanding year (1919) in baseball for the Boston Braves, batting .327. However, it was football where Thorpe dominated. He was so highly recognized that he even became the founding president of what became the National Football League. Maraniss documents frequently the difficulty of separating Thorpe the legend from his actual feats because sports fans thrive on stories and Thorpe himself was responsible for some of these. In an interview later in life, Jim responded to a question about his greatest thrill in baseball by saying that once at a game in Texarkana he hit three home runs into three different states: Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The author points out that such a feat was impossible because Oklahoma was 40 miles beyond the left-field fence.
Thorpe’s professional career is difficult and even sad to follow because he jumps around so often, always thinking that the job that will make him wealthy is just around the corner. I did not realize that he had bit parts in so many movies, including “King Kong” and “Captain Blood.” I probably should have remembered that because I think that the Burt Lancaster movie “Jim Thorpe – All-American” included references to those bit parts. Thorpe had a difficult family life, going through three wives and generally being separated from his children. The author includes details on the bizarre situation after Jim’s death in 1953 and his third wife’s decision to have him buried in a coal town in Pennsylvania that would merge Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk to create Jim Thorpe, Pa. Many in his family preferred burial in Oklahoma or possibly in Carlisle, Pa., where he became famous.
“Path Lit By Lightning” includes several photographs that highlight Thorpe’s life and athletic career. The author has also included extensive source notes and an index. I noticed only a few minor problems: On pp. 115-116 there are references to Chief Bender and Eisenhower that are not included in the Index. Also, on p. 159, when discussing the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1912, the author says that the song would not become the national anthem for another four years. Although President Woodrow Wilson did authorize the playing of the song at official events in 1916, Congress did not approve making the song our national anthem until 1931. These problems are very minor, however, and I highly recommend “Path Lit By Lightning” to anyone interested in sports history or in the period from he late 19th into the first half of the 20th century. It is an outstanding piece of work and will provide many hours of interesting reading that make it well worth a lot more than its price.
Now I need to go back and read some of Maraniss’ earlier interesting books, particularly the ones on Clemente and Lombardi. If you have a chance to read the Thorpe book, I am certain that it will capture and hold your interest. I don’t often read books this long by choice, but I found the material fascinating and difficult to put down.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.