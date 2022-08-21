“Ring the Bell: a novel of everyday heroes” by Gerry Harlan Brown. Cody, Wyo., WordCrafts Press, 2022. 306 pages, $32.99 (hardback), $17.99 (paperback).
Local author Gerry Harlan Brown is the author of “White Squirrels & Other Monsters.” He lists as background jobs a factory, a farm, painting houses, a railroader and volunteer community crisis counselor, but it is his 29 years in the fire service that he draws on for this novel, “Ring the Bell.” The title refers to the alarm bell going off in the fire station and summoning the team to instant action, but beyond that Brown explains that: “I wanted to show the contrast between firefighters – who continually prepare to respond to disaster, knowing it is coming – and ordinary citizens who do not expect that their world is about to fly apart until it happens. ... It is my hope readers gain a greater appreciation of the professionalism and dedication that epitomizes their firefighters.”
Brown dedicates his book to “To Firefighters, My Brothers and Sisters.”
There are 98 short chapters that represent a typical day, starting at 5:35 a.m. Readers follow the family sacrifices that show the firefighter leaving the breakfast table and having to miss key events in their children’s lives. The 12-hour clock chapters represent townspeople, while the 24-hour clock chapters focus on the firefighters and especially on their rookie member, “Probie Wan,” as he learns the ropes of his trade and gradually gains acceptance from his colleagues. The location of the novel is not clear. There are references to Mammoth Cave, Reservoir Hill and Land Between the Lakes, but if Watkins County is in Kentucky it is fictional. There is also a reference to the Green Springs Fire Department, but the closest a real Kentucky town comes to that is Green Spring in Jefferson County.
In chapter after chapter readers are introduced to a large cast of characters and their daily activities, both in the fire department and in the community. The connections between characters are not very clear at first, but after seeing names repeated several times those ties gradually come together. There are young, such as the children in a day care center, and old, including Robert, a widower who misses his wife daily but becomes attached to Emily, the little girl next door who calls him Grandpa Bob. Readers will love some characters and even hate a few, especially James Henry, the self-centered financial manipulator who seeks advantages everywhere, who drives wildly and who uses a variety of drugs. They will follow the relationships between various couples as they care for kids, go out shopping or even prepare for the prom and, of course, learn about the equipment firefighters must handle every day.
Action builds as the fire department handles a variety of fires and meets other challenges as a series of hail and rainstorms hits the community and the creek floods and presents threats of drowning. The firefighters kid one another a lot and tease Probie Wan, but in a crisis the team clearly takes its responsibilities seriously and works together and respects one another. The author achieves his goal of portraying the professionalism and dedication of firefighters and their interaction with community members who are suddenly threatened by challenges to their homes and even their lives.
“Ring the Bell” can take some time to learn about the characters, but once that happens I believe that readers will be rewarded and have a harder time putting the book down.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.