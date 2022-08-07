“Spellmaker (Spellbreaker Book 2)” by Charlie N. Holmberg. Seattle: 47North, 2021. 301 pages, $14.95.
This is the second and final book to the “Spellbreaker” duology. “Spellmaker” picks up exactly where “Spellbreaker” leaves off. To truly understand this book, you will first need to read “Spellbreaker” or otherwise you will miss out on so much of it.
It’s England, 1895, and Elsie is worried about how to stop the magician murderer and thief of opuses without incriminating herself or Bacchus Kelsey. When she refuses the criminal’s offer to join forces, she is exposed as an unregistered spellbreaker and thrown in jail. Bacchus is able to help her and join the lawful magic users, but in doing so they are told they must marry and soon to uphold the spur of the moment cover story. The villain has a plan, and hundreds of spells at their disposal, but Elsie refuses to join them while having to be very careful to not show just how talented she is. Can they stop them from murdering anyone else? Can they get the spells back? What will happen when they marry?
All in all, I really enjoyed this book. It’s always great when you know the story will wrap up quickly (these days there so many cliffhangers, and very long series). There were several plot points that needed to be wrapped up in this novel from the first, and I felt that was well done. We also get to see many of the characters we knew and loved from the first novel, plus an additional few in the second.
The world building in this novel/series is also fantastic. Much like the “Paper Magician” series also by this author, the magic is interesting and varied. There are abilities unlike other magic systems, and seeing the different magicians was fun. Magic has an almost scientific background in its workings, and to understand it there are highly guarded spells that only a few are allowed to know, and based on your skill level you are ranked and allowed different access. Magicians work for others using their abilities to do things like change the color of furniture and room, and to smooth out skin and make people more beautiful. That’s just touching the tip of the iceberg overall, and I loved seeing it all.
In terms of romance, I do rather enjoy the romance here. While the forced marriage trope can be done very badly, it works in this story line. Communication issues, however, always drive me bonkers, because I just want the characters to say what they are feeling and stop assuming they know what the other one is thinking. Elise and Bacchus work great together, and the author does a good job of showing that they care about each other, and building a friendship there. They learned quite a bit about each other in the first book, and the second continues that. The tension is built up in part by having them misunderstand how each other is feeling – which is not necessarily something I enjoy overall but it didn’t detract from the story for me.
Elise also begins to discover and unwind her past. She is able to learn more about her family and find out what happened. As she looks back through her past and begins asking questions, she is able to finally understand how her path has led her to where she is. Elise accepts that some things cannot be changed – and it helps her character make future decisions. Elise is convinced that learning the truth does not always bring the closure or happy things you think it will; in her case there are still things in her past that may never be completely solved and the answer was not the one that she wanted. Elise is hurt but moves forward.
There are also new characters within the book that I would have loved to see more of. Sadly, we get to see very little of some of them. Another book based on these characters would be well received. The tutor enlisted to teach Elise is wonderful. Building on that magic, and what Elise will learn to do with it, would be a great book. Not to mention that the tutor herself was a greatly enjoyable character. I loved her attitude, and a look deeper into the magic that we have seen since the first book. It helps with the world building in a way that makes sense – a way for us to see how the magic works, without random paragraphs of droning information. The other character that I enjoy greatly is a spoiler, so I will not name them. However, I do enjoy getting to see them, and their relationship with others in the book. I do wish there had been more time with them as well.
A few surprises occurred in this one, and it was well paced for the most part. The ending was a bit rushed – and, again, I wanted to see more of some of the characters and what they did.
That said, it wraps everything up neatly and doesn’t leave you hanging. It even leaves room for there to be a future series based on the characters, so one can only hope.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.