“Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide” by Tony Horwitz. New York: Penguin Press, 2019. 496 pages, $30 (hardcover).
“Fake news,” immigration, abortion and partisan politics are comparable to the conditions that precipitated the national crisis of the American Civil War. So says Tony Horwitz in “Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide.”
Mirroring the 1854 travels of Frederick Law Olmsted, the future designer of New York City’s Central Park, Horwitz traverses dying industrial towns in West Virginia, rides coal barges in Kentucky and visits Day of the Dead celebrations in a Mexican border town racked by cartel violence. Concluding his two-year odyssey in Central Park, Horwitz states that nature can bridge the divide between race, class and politics, problems exacerbated by the corrosive side effects of individualism at the core of American identity. Many of the salubrious effects of nature favored by Olmsted have been replaced by stultifying commercialism and urbanization, a trend that Horwitz, echoing Olmsted, believes leads to the decline of civil discourse and the rise of factionalism.
Rather than condemning one side of the partisan divide, Horwitz emulates Olmsted’s desire to understand the perspective of Southerners in their own words. At the Moosehead Lodge in Crockett, Texas, owner Toni Clonts argues that “the Democratic Party abandoned them” by focusing on identity politics and by deviating from the traditional values of Texans. Southern fire eaters made similar arguments about the North, seeing abolitionism and the free soil movement as antithetical to, and a threat to, Southern society. Similarly, the dogmatic insistence on being the sole possessor of truth, extolled by both the organizers of the Northern Kentucky Creation Museum and geologist Dan Phelps over the age of the Earth parallels the conflict between the proponents of slavery and the free soil German settlers that Olmsted met in West Texas. Absent from both eras is civility, understanding and a willingness to compromise, all necessary according to both Olmsted and Horwitz.
While never arguing that America is on the eve of another Civil War, Horwitz conclusively demonstrates that the divide remains as unbridgeable today as it did in 1854 on the eve of “Bleeding Kansas.” Nowhere is this more apparent than in the dueling conceptions of race. In Mississippi, Horwitz learned of the “Natchez tableau” where white Southerners congregate to celebrate the mint julep ideal of the Southern past, with black reenactors like Marcus Chambliss only recently invited to attend. Chambliss’ pride in portraying a black Union soldier that “put numerous Confederates in their graves” is a marked contrast to the memory of the Confederacy as defender of a romantic South. Similarly, at Magnolia Hall, docents’ unwillingness to say slave instead of servant exists in sharp contrast to the Whitney Museum’s focus on slavery as another holocaust. Horwitz also argues that the legacy of Jim Crow continues at Angola Prison, where a predominantly African American inmate population are prey to rampant violence and degradation. In short, far from being the post-racial world envisioned by political pundits with the 2008 election of Barack Obama, race remains a critical source of division not only nationally, but intra-regionally.
The distrust of and fear of immigrants is another area that Horwitz cites to explain the divide. Regulars like “Don” at the Moosehead Lodge pointed to the construction of a large home on the outskirts of town as a source of invasion for Muslim terrorists. In reality, Horwitz learned from local resident Woody Wallace that the supposed “Muslim camp” was the vacation home of a Pakistani doctor and his family. Attempting to explain this to “Don” and his fellow advocates of Texas independence, Horwitz found his rationale waved off as untrue. More than a reflection of distrust of “fake news,” this episode underscores the fear of “open borders” that many Americans feel and how that fear can override even the presentation of a counter-argument supported by evidence. A similar intransigence and distrust of alternative perspectives was reported by Olmsted in his visit to Calhoun’s Landing in Louisiana. Meredith Calhoun, the master of Calhoun’s Landing, argued that Southern slavery was superior to northern wage labor’s propensity to promote poverty and criminality. Flash forward to 2015 and then-candidate Donald Trump cited a similar fear of criminality as a rationale for opposing immigration from Latin America.
In short, fear is a primary motivator of intolerance, and can be an insurmountable barrier to bridging the partisan divide.
While following in Olmsted’s footsteps to demonstrate the commonalities between the present and 19th-century political divide, Horwitz never falls prey to his admiration for the author of “The Cotton Kingdom.” Instead, Horwitz cites Olmsted’s inherent biases against immigrants as a marked contrast from his denunciation of Southern treatment of black slaves and Native Americans. In an about face from his prior militant opposition to the Southern elite, Olmstead later came to believe that those same elites could be responsible shepherds for ensuring the equality of the freedmen at war’s end.
In “Spying on the South,” Horwitz has crafted another compelling tour of modern America in line with his previous best-seller “Confederates in the Attic.” The book serves as an indictment of how divided we have become, and should give readers pause to consider what they can do to restore the “mystic cords of memory” that bind us together, before our differences of opinion destroy our national union.
– Reviewed by Tom Burden of Centertown.
