“The Astral Traveler’s Daughter: A School for Psychics Novel, Book 2” by K.C. Archer. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2019. 336 pages, $16 (paperback).
Teddy enters her second year at The Whitfield Institute a little warily. It is a facility hidden off the coast of San Francisco where students master their psychic ability, investigative techniques and other skills useful for a role in the government. Over the summer, she has been trying to piece together anything related to the Patriot Corps, a secret organization with ties to her mother, crimes and the disappearance of her friend Molly. Her friends think she is crazy, and her teachers want her to focus on school, so she is not sure whom to tell what she suspects. She tried to throw herself into schoolwork. She learns how to control her new ability – astral travel. However, Teddy has never been good at following rules. When an unexpected assignment takes her to the answers she needs and has been looking for, she takes a risk that puts herself and everyone else at risk.
I think the first book in this series, “The School for Psychics,” was better than this one. Do not get me wrong, it is still overall a good book, but just be prepared to read the first one because you won’t understand much of the second without it. There is more character development in it as well. Although there is the comparison to Harry Potter, it is not something I agree with. It might be more favorably compared to X-Men (genetic mutations that create abilities), but slightly. There is not really a “magic” air to it at all.
There is just not enough character development, and Teddy seems to largely be right back where she started with poor choice-making and not trusting her friends. Although I would not expect that to completely disappear, I would think she would have an easier time being honest with those around her. She does not. This ultimately takes up a good chunk of the story, as she tries to be a “good friend,” which in the way it is written makes her sound more selfish and uncaring than I thought she was in the first book. Teddy’s character doesn’t seem to change or grow in depth, or reflect much on what she learned last time, during this book, except maybe finally at the very end.
Teddy is a good main character. She is strong, determined and confident. There are also flaws, such as being selfish and untrusting. However, she lacks and needs to work on her ability to ask others for help, and to trust the friends who have stood by her through so much in the past year (now two years). It is always nice to see a female lead character who can handle what comes her way, but it’s important to have a support system and to use it. Teddy has one, but the connections felt a little lost this go-around.
Jillian’s character turn made no real sense. Maybe I’m not remembering enough of the first novel, but I felt like how she shunned everyone was a bit unlike her. Though depending on how all that played out during the summer, it might make sense a little more. I did not mind her relationship with Eli, and I was curious to see that develop, and Teddy’s aversion to it. It was a central factor throughout the book, and would have worked better had it felt more real.
Pyro and Teddy, of course, still have a somewhat on again/off again relationship throughout the whole novel. I like the two of them together, most of the time. It does seem like Pyro talks down to Teddy occasionally, but then again Teddy usually is going crazy about some odd thing that makes no general sense. Pyro is a good balance to her extremism, though, with neither of them discussing their feelings, it seems half-hearted.
Miles was a great new character and offered an interesting aspect to the world of psychics. We get to learn of new abilities and new issues. There is a lot to Whitfield that perhaps most are unaware of. That at least gave the story more depth and richness. It also helps set up the idea that there are two sides to everything, a light and a dark.
There are some nice plot twists throughout. I did not see that ending coming, though I had become generally suspicious. Also, without giving too many spoilers away, it would seem there were poor planning issues that should not have happened with a senior officer in tow at the end of the book. The plot seemed to change pace from slow to incredibly fast. I would have liked more of the story of the friends, of how they were coping, and that group that initially made me like the first book so much.
I love the school and the whole premise of training psychics so that they can use their abilities for good things. I do sometimes wonder if anyone thought about opening up a school to train younger children, or if it’s just difficult to figure out someone is psychic at that age. Though there are a few lessons this year that we get to sit in on because they are relevant to the plot, I would have wished that we saw more of that side of it.
In the end, I will read the next one. I want to know what happens (and yes there is a cliffhanger). I enjoy reading about Teddy and her friends, I want to learn what happened at the end, and I hope that things will be solved in the next book. Perhaps we will get to see a bit more of the characters this time, and maybe Teddy will learn to be a little more trusting overall of those closest to her.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.