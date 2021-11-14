“The Baseball 100” by Joe Posnanski. Introduction by George F. Will. New York: Avid Reader Press (Simon & Schuster), 2021. 869 pages, $40 (hardcover).
Joe Posnanski has published six previous books, including “Paterno” and “The Secret of Golf.” He has been named National Sportswriter of the Year and has won two Emmy Awards. In “The Baseball 100” he selects the 100 greatest players in baseball history and writes a chapter summarizing the player’s career and explaining why each one merits being included. Readers may question why a particular favorite player is ranked too high or too low, but the numbers are not that important. For example, Joe DiMaggio is ranked No. 56, but the author explains: “I never considered putting him anywhere else. Joe DiMaggio’s legendary hitting streak was 56 games. Joe DiMaggio, in my mind, is 56.” This kind of thinking may offend a few readers, but most will find all 100 chapters well written and interesting regardless of what rank each one receives. Although each reader will have particular favorite teams and individual players, baseball fans love to talk baseball and can enjoy reading about any player. Posnanski quotes Roy Campanella as saying: “You gotta be a man to play this game for a living.” “But you gotta have a lot of little boy in you, too.” Campy was so right about that!
There are a lot of humorous stories in this book. When discussing Campanella’s early career, the author says Campy started in the Negro Leagues at age 15 and that the Phillies tried to sign him. This was 20 years before the Phillies played a Black player. Posnanski explains that the Phillies pursued him when they saw his name was Campanella because they thought he was Italian. Although his father was Sicilian, his mother was Black and the Phillies’ interest suddenly faded. In the Reggie Jackson chapter, I liked Catfish Hunter’s comment about the candy bar named after Jackson: “When you unwrap a Reggie bar, it tells you how good it is.”
The author also provides insight on differences between Japanese and American baseball. In Japan, where baseball is viewed as a discipline and art form requiring relentless work, each practice session lasts six or seven hours. When a former Royals manager became a coach there, he thought he was doing players a favor by cutting back on the grueling training sessions, but the players resented this change. Posnanski says: “They wanted to work past exhaustion. … There was honor to be found in pushing themselves beyond their physical limits and dishonor in doing less than their best.”
When discussing Phil Niekro’s knuckleball, the author quotes Bob Uecker as saying: “The proper way to catch a knuckleball is to wait for it to stop rolling and then pick it up.” Posnanski says Ferguson Jenkins was one of only four pitchers to strike out more than 3,000 batters in their careers while walking fewer than 1,000. The other three are Curt Schilling, Greg Maddux and Pedro Martinez. What separates Fergie’s era from that of the other three, however, is that from 1967 to 1972 Jenkins completed 20, 20, 23, 24, 30, and 23 games. In the current era, a pitcher can lead the league with only three complete games. I was surprised, however, to read that there were no Triple Crown winners (leading league in batting average, home runs and runs batted in) between Carl Yastrzemski’s in 1967 and Miguel Cabrera’s in 2012. A gap of 45 years is pretty long for something that happened with much greater frequency earlier in the 20th century.
Many of the 100 players had stories of growing up with a father who drove them to succeed in baseball. The relationships with their fathers varied, but many started throwing rocks and continued for years with long practice sessions on throwing and fielding. When an agent offered to sign Niekro for a signing bonus of $500, his father said: “I’m sorry. I work in the coal mines. We just don’t have that kind of money.” The author discusses searching for valuable rookie cards and also sees changing trends across baseball history when pitchers or hitters gain prominence for a period of time. He thinks Robin Roberts was underrated because he starred in a period (1950s) when the focus of the game was on position players such as Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Henry Aaron, Duke Snider, Frank Robinson, Al Kaline and Roberto Clemente. From the 1960s into the 1970s pitchers including Bob Gibson, Sandy Koufax, Tom Seaver, Steve Carlton, Don Drysdale, Denny McClain, Nolan Ryan, Niekro and Gaylord Perry dominated. In the 1980s hitters were once again baseball’s heroes and in the 1990s it was again the pitchers, despite the numerous hitting records broken in that decade.
There are many stories demonstrating how times have changed for baseball players over several decades. For example, in 1956 Al Kaline was given a contract with a $3,000 raise over his salary of $15,000 after finishing second and third in the past two MVP races. Mickey Mantle was making $60,000 so Kaline returned the contract unsigned. Tigers President Briggs humiliated Kaline publicly and when Kaline gave in and signed Tiger fans heartily booed Mr. Tiger when he showed up at the plate. While discussing Mike Piazza, the author notes that Piazza will remain the lowest-drafted player ever to make the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. He was 1,390th overall pick in the 62nd round in 1988 and the draft process no longer goes that many rounds. When discussing the peculiarities of Nolan Ryan’s career, Posnanski points out that Ryan pitched seven no-hitters, while Sandy Koufax is in second place with four, and that Ryan struck out 5,714 players while Randy Johnson is in second place with 4,875, and that he also holds the record for fewest hits per nine innings, but Ryan also holds all-time records for most walks, stolen bases allowed, and errors.
The Houston Astros’ cheating scandal of 2017 was still in the news during the recent postseason, but Posnanski raises various examples of players stealing signals in the 1890s and early 1900s. One particularly brazen guy on the Phillies used binoculars to steal the catcher’s signal and pushed a button that would set off a buzzer strapped to his third base coach’s leg. The coach would then pass on the signal verbally. This worked very well at first, but when exposed the Phillies’ batting averages dropped 35 points over the next two years.
Posnanski believes Wade Boggs was one of the most overlooked players to ever play the game. After Boggs read Ted Williams’ book, “The Science of Hitting,” he focused on getting hits, just getting on base, and never swinging at the wrong pitch, instead of on home runs. Boggs was superstitious about precise timing before any game. He would sit at his locker at precisely 3:30, take ground balls at 4:17, batting practice at 5:17, and pregame sprints at 7:17. The author says that Jays manager Bobby Cox had the scoreboard operator in Toronto “make the clock jump from 7:16 to 7:18 just to mess with Boggs.”
I was surprised to learn that the Dodgers first approached Monte Irvin when he returned from World War II in 1943 about leaving the Negro Leagues and breaking the color line, but that he declined the offer. I knew Hank Greenberg was the first Jewish baseball star, but not that he had sparked a commotion about playing ball during the Jewish high holidays in 1934, thus anticipating the Koufax controversy decades later.
Near the end of the book, the author reveals that many of the rankings match a player’s uniform number, a year in which the player excelled, or an achievement, such as DiMaggio’s 56-game streak. However, he still contends that he can defend the placement at that rank. Posnanski’s top four players include Willie Mays, Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds, but I will leave it up to readers to haggle with each other over the specific ranking. “The Baseball 100” is a wonderful collection of stories about baseball’s greatest players that most readers will find hard to put down. There are several typographical errors, but I doubt that most readers will be too distracted by that. I recommend the book very highly as a wonderful gift for any baseball fan who still has a spark of the little boy (or little girl) inside that brings back lots of memories whenever the game is discussed. Every time I sat down to read it, I felt the excitement that I remember as a young boy opening up a new pack of baseball cards.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, WKU History Department.