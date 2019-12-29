“The Clockmaker’s Daughter: A Novel” by Kate Morton. New York: Atria Books, 2018. 496 pages, $28 (hardcover).
This novel is largely centered on Birchwood Manor, which is on the bank of the Upper Thames. A group of young artists, led by Edward Radcliffe, traveled there in the summer of 1862 to spend a secluded month in inspiration and creativity. However, by the time their stay is over, one woman is dead and another is missing, a priceless heirloom is gone and Radcliffe is left in ruins. About 150 years later, Elodie Winslow, a young archivist in London, unearths a leather satchel containing a photograph of a woman in Victorian clothing and a sketchbook containing the drawing of a beautiful house on the river. Elodie knows the house instantly but is unsure why. Driven to find out the story, and the woman in the picture, she journeys to discover more than one truth. Told from multiple voices through time, this is a story of love, loss and mystery. However, there is one woman who connects all the threads together but whose name has been forgotten: Birdie Bell, the clockmaker’s daughter.
I love each book that Kate Morton has written that I have been able to read. “The House at Riverton” was actually beloved by every single member in my seven-person book club (and we’ve had about two of those in four years that we all agreed on). This is a wonderful story, though not perhaps my favorite of hers. Overall, the plot is very interesting, I just think there were some viewpoints that could have been left out, or perhaps it could have happened a bit more chronologically so that we could follow the threads easier.
There are so many viewpoints and jumps through time that occasionally one completely loses his or her bearing on where they are in the story and how this all plays together. Ultimately, Morton weaves every person and tale together and creates a beautiful tapestry telling a compelling story. Unfortunately for us, we get lost in the weaving. There were times when I had to rethink where we had just come from in the story and look at how this could all tie in. Sometimes the gap is large enough that you can lose focus for a minute, or get impatient at all the different storylines. The end is rewarding enough for any hint of frustration that you may have overall, but that frustration tarnishes the overall enjoyment of the book.
The characters are well developed. Morton is very good at giving us characters with multiple dimensions. I enjoyed the main character, Elodie, very much.
She was headstrong, passionate about her work and sure of herself – except when it came to love and her mother. I really enjoyed her relationship with her friend and her dad. I wish we could have spent more time with her overall, especially toward the end. I felt like her ending, more than in any of the others, was left unfinished. It wasn’t a bad spot for all it to stop, but I wanted to see more of her and her father and ensuing conversations that you know are coming from the story.
History is one of Morton’s strong suits, and it plays an important role in this novel. As we are jumping between timelines, I particularly liked Birdie’s background and upbringing. Seeing what happened to children during the Victorian times was interesting. I have also just read a book about the workhouses in London during this time, and they are alluded to very often throughout the novel, bringing that history home to the importance of the tale. Morton also shows us how important even the smallest of acts can be in changing the future – especially with James Stanton, the man whose archives Elodie is employed.
Love is such a complicated thing, and I love the number of ways that it is displayed in this novel. We see passionate love that cares not for rules, we see obsessive love, love for our family, love for friends and even that love that develops out of friendships. There were many relationships varying across the pages and time spans of this novel, but they all played a large piece into how everything worked together. It was honestly one of my favorite things about the novel. Too often, novels are wrapped around that one all-important love story (and in a way this one is, too), but writers forget how important other relationships are.
Art and music play a key role in this story. Many of the main characters either have an incredible creative ability, or they are interacting with someone who does. From artists with models and aspiring hopes, to talented musicians, we see how their talent shapes their lives. Elodie’s mother has passed away but was a famous musician who is still influencing her story in many ways. Birdie, the driving force through the novel as a whole, was a model for an artist. Altogether, many of the characters are influenced by art in various ways, and it is interesting how each is affected by it.
Imagery is one of Morton’s strong suits, and from the moment the manor is described, I was captivated. The English gardens, fairy stories and Victorian living contrast wonderfully against the electric, jammed-back, car-filled society of modern London. The two main settings work well together. Time itself also plays an important role, and Morton includes the tiny details that really set us up for that period, from no running water, to the school for girls that we see.
Each and every moment has its part to play in the overall story and in bringing multiple characters together. It is enchanting, and bewitching.
Morton is an award-winning, New York Times best-selling author. Her previous novels are: “The House at Riverton,” “The Forgotten Garden,” “The Distant Hours,” “The Secret Keeper” and “The Lake House.” Morton lives with her family in London and Australia and has traveled and moved around the globe. She has degrees in dramatic art and English literature. Her books are published in 42 countries in 34 languages. She is currently working on her next novel, so I’ll stay tuned!
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
