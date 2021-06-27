“The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson. New York: Simon and Schuster, 2021. 533 pages. $35 (Hardcover).
With celebrated biographies of Leonardo da Vinci, Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, Henry Kissinger and Steve Jobs to his credit, Walter Isaacson has become to intellectual biography what Doris Kearns Goodwin is to popular history. He needed all that background and more to write what will likely be his most important book: a highly readable account of how CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) gene editing came into being and the colossal issues it poses for the future.
The CRISPR system is a method bacteria have evolved over billions of years to defend themselves against killer viruses. Long story short, they’ve found a way to clip off bits of an invading virus’ genetic material and teach their defenses to spot and destroy the parent virus. Moreover, using the same mechanisms, they can plug bits of the invader’s DNA into their own genes so they “remember” the virus in case it attacks them again and also pass on that memory and the immunity it confers to their descendants.
This odd wrinkle of natural history (discovered while looking for ways to protect yogurt and cheese-making bacteria) would mean very little to the rest of us except that the CRISPR system isn’t confined to bacteria. It can be made to work with any being containing DNA. With the right methods you can get CRISPR to slice bits of genetic code from one source and plug them into the genes of a target organism – any target organism. Now that biochemists can create designer genes and scan many genetic codes – including ours – CRISPR offers a wide and often troubling array of new capabilities.
The system’s simplest and least controversial uses are therapeutic. Experts can already repair the cellular malformation that leads to sickle-cell anemia and may soon have genetic tools to deal with things like cancer, high cholesterol, Alzheimer’s disease and even male pattern baldness. These therapies are one-time shots. They change individuals, but are not inheritable.
Our remarkable COVID vaccines are another example. Instead of making these the traditional way, biochemists were able to instruct the CRISPR system to snip off inoffensive bits of the coronavirus, multiply them on an industrial scale and inject them into our arms, giving us the same sort of immunity many bacteria have.
Much more debatable are what are called germline modifications – genetic alterations to sperm or eggs or early-stage embryos. Germline? That means pass-downable. Changes at this stage become permanent parts of the subject’s genetic legacy. Germline alterations might eliminate sickle-cell anemia or any other genetic illnesses – Huntington’s disease, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, Tay-Sachs disease and a host of others – from one’s descendants and eventually from the entire human race. A rogue researcher in China has already engineered a CRISPR’d set of twins immune to AIDS ... and capable with the right partners of passing that immunity on.
So far, so good. But what about using CRISPR on early-stage embryos to code for green eyes, straight teeth, height, athleticism, intelligence? It’s only a matter of time before some of these effects become possible. What then? Isaacson and his sources draw some useful distinctions – say between cures for undeniable ills (avoiding hemophilia, for instance) and merely optional enhancements (more fast-twitch muscles); or between modifications that benefit everybody (eliminating cystic fibrosis) and ones helping one person and his or her descendants (a higher IQ). If we allow optional enhancements, who will be able to afford them? Without clear guidelines we might end up like the hereditary alphas and drones in Huxley’s Brave New World.
These revolutionary developments and the thorny issues that come with them could make dry reading, but Isaacson anchors them to capsule biographies of the chief players in this game of who owns the future. From his chief figure, Jennifer Doudna, to minor ones like the obscure yogurt researchers, the story is full of telling details and human interest fitted into the overarching narrative of how all this new science came about. And what a narrative it is, as characters in various corners of the world race to contribute to a cascade of discoveries: competing to be the first to understand, to recruit teams, to get funded, to patent procedures, to be published! There are enough cliff-hangers and plot twists along the way to satisfy Stephen King.
But entertaining as it is, “The Code Breaker” is a great deal more. The chapters are short, but each one has ample food for thought. Isaacson explains the central role of basic research in scientific advancement: How science paradoxically thrives on competition and collaboration at the same time. How university-government-business partnerships have powered technological breakthroughs since World War II. How the patent system works to promote or sometimes stymie discoveries. How universities’ current financial interests have weakened cooperation among scientists. And, on every other page, how international scientific work has become. Not only has CRISPR research in the United States depended heavily on naturalized and first-generation immigrants, but a random glance at the book’s index turns up names like Savlescu, Shihasaburo, Šikšnys, and Szostak. Doudna’s most influential partner was Emanuelle Charpentier, a Frenchwoman working chiefly from northern Sweden.
Doudna became interested in science as a sixth grader in Hawaii, reading “The Double Helix,” James Watson’s account of how he and Francis Crick first teased out the structure of DNA. Anyone curious about cutting-edge bio-engineering or the inner workings of high-level science should read “The Code Breaker,” but the book’s long-range importance may be inspiring young people to take the same path Doudna chose – the path that will lead to more unimaginable breakthroughs in the future.
– Reviewed by Joe Glaser, Western Kentucky University English Department.