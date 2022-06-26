“The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock: Western Kentucky Democratic Politics Since the New Deal” by George Humphreys. Lexington: University Press of Kentucky, 2022. 390 pages, $45 (hardcover).
George Humphreys has written a valuable and informative overview of western Kentucky politics focusing on the years since the New Deal. A native of the Jackson Purchase, Humphreys spent most of his professional life in Oklahoma before returning to western Kentucky after retiring as a staff director in the Oklahoma legislature.
Humphreys has long believed that western Kentucky is “too often lost in histories of Kentucky,” which, he thinks, tend to focus on events in central and eastern Kentucky. Determined to contribute to the work of repairing this neglect, he has written a detailed account of western Kentucky politics over the last century or so, focusing on the prominence of western Kentuckians in state politics as well as the national roles assumed by such western Kentucky Democrats as Paducah’s Alben Barkley and Owensboro’s Wendell Ford. The culmination of this thorough study is his analysis of the region’s dramatic transition from a Democratic stronghold into one of the most heavily Republican areas in the country.
While acknowledging that there are differences of opinion on the matter, Humphreys sets the boundaries of western Kentucky as the Ohio River to the north, the Mississippi River to the west and the Tennessee state line to the south. The eastern boundary is less clear-cut, but Humphreys sketches a line along the eastern boundaries of Hancock, Ohio, Butler, Warren and Simpson counties even while conceding that Warren County usually considers itself to be part of southcentral Kentucky. Prominent Warren countians such as Western Kentucky University President Henry Hardin Cherry, Bowling Green attorney Rodes K. Myers and businessman James R. Hines are part of Humphrey’s narrative.
Western Kentucky shaped Democratic politics partly through the state leaders who had their roots there but also by the sheer volume of votes it delivered for Democratic candidates in election after election. Between 1931 and 1979, seven men from western Kentucky became governor. One of them – Albert Benjamin “Happy” Chandler – served two terms. In addition, Barkley served first as majority leader of the U.S. Senate and later as vice president under Harry Truman.
The region’s influence stemmed from the size of the Democratic vote in western Kentucky. For example, Democratic majorities in gubernatorial races in western Kentucky were usually around 50,000 votes and occasionally more than 60,000 votes, making up nearly half or more of total Democratic majorities statewide.
By the 1990s, however, the political tenor of western Kentucky was shifting dramatically. The New Deal had helped set in motion changes that reduced the isolation of the region and brought such improvements as better roads and river transportation as well as expanded electrical power and improved flood control. The momentum continued after World War II. The Atomic Energy Commission chose Paducah as the site for a uranium enrichment plant that brought with it 1,600 jobs. The plant’s huge consumption of electricity increased the demand for western Kentucky coal needed to generate it, and coal production nearly doubled between 1960 and 1970.
By the late 20th century, however, the western Kentucky economy was struggling with coal and tobacco – two longtime staples of the western Kentucky economy – in steep decline, and the uranium enrichment plant being phased out. Despite the changes in the region, western Kentucky remained deeply conservative on most social issues, and Humphreys argues that the region became increasingly Republican as issues such as gun regulation, gay rights and abortion took center stage.
In 1994, Republicans captured both the 1st and 2nd Congressional District seats for the first time since the Civil War, and over the next 20 years, Republican candidates took virtually all of the region’s seats in the state legislature. By 2020, Rep. Patti Minter of Bowling Green was the only Democrat from western Kentucky in the General Assembly.
Humphreys has made an important contribution to his effort to enhance the available scholarship on western Kentucky. While tracing the broad changes sweeping through western Kentucky, he also provides a careful analysis of the socio-economic shifts that powered those changes as well as a careful parsing of the complex factional struggles that characterized the years of Democratic dominance in western Kentucky. The Kentucky Historical Society has recognized the importance of his work by presenting him with a 2022 Kentucky History Award. In the process, Humphreys has given us a valuable account of major changes that have taken place quite literally in our own backyard.
– Reviewed by David Lee, Western Kentucky University History Department.