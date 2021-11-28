“The Girl on the Bench” by Larry B. Gildersleeve. Trenton, Ga.: BookLocker.com Inc., 2020. 298 pages. $16.95 (paperback).
Lisa survived three years in captivity from human trafficking. Then she escaped and made her way to a small Southern town. But how will she figure out how to live again? Sitting on a park bench, surrounded by normal Christmas decorations, she knows she isn’t safe. Her captors may find her at any time. However, a widowed physician and his dog, sitting at the other bench, turn the tide for her. The next year will transform his life and the life of the woman he loves. He asks Lisa to trust him. With a daughter who thinks Lisa is bad news, to her trying to figure out how to handle this new life, Lisa works to figure things out. This story has strong women who fight for their own lives, finding out things about themselves and each other.
This book is about an important issue we face in terms of human trafficking. I think it does an amazing job of showing the issues that are faced by those who survive it. Lisa is riddled with doubt, has trust issues and has a hard time being able to live in this world. It is a wonderful way to have others connect with it.
Father and daughter in this novel also have many issues they have to work through. When Doc’s daughter doesn’t trust his decisions, it causes a rift. Though there are issues, and at some times the daughter is extremely frustrating, it highlights what happens when your kids become adults. They want to protect you too, and that can be hard on both sides. Doc is understanding and loving, and it is great to watch them work through these issues.
Doc’s best friend is a woman, Grace Ann, and together they work to help Lisa find a way to trust again. They get her clothes, take her shopping and start teaching her the things that she has missed. In seeing their relationship, she also begins to trust again. The dynamic here is also great. There is romance that doesn’t have to be mushy. It is built on a long-standing friendship – and knowledge of each other’s lives. It was enjoyable to read and watch Doc himself grow as he worked to help someone else out.
The theme of redemption is also important. Lisa redeems herself even after making errors in judgment. Doc and Grace Ann work to help Lisa because she needs that helping hand, and she has nowhere to go. It is something that often feels lost in our society, that willingness to help others out of the kindness of our hearts. Too often we preach love thy neighbor without extending any help. It is certainly a lesson in forgiveness, and the ability to look past our initial thoughts. Maybe if more people were willing to help others like this, we would be in a better spot.
There are not many characters, but each is developed well. Their personalities are easy to learn, and through the dialogue you will laugh and cry. Lisa’s story is heartbreaking and may be triggering to some. Through learning about each other, and learning together, everyone overcomes something in this story – and grows. It is also set in Bowling Green, like Larry Gildersleeve’s other novels. So it has great charm for those of us who live here!
Gildersleeve is a Southern author writing in the Christian and inspirational fiction genres. His third novel, “The Girl on the Bench,” was preceded by “Dancing Alone Without Music” in 2016 and “Follow Your Dreams” in 2018. Two more novels will be released in the near future. Larry and his wife, Kathleen, live in Bowling Green, where he is active in the Presbyterian Church, as well as various civic and university activities. He is the father of two and the grandfather of four.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.