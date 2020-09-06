“The Hour of Fate: Theodore Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan, and the Battle to Transform American Capitalism” by Susan Berfield. New York: Bloomsbury Publishing, 2020. 394 pages, $30 (hardbound).
In her narrative account, journalist Susan Berfield focuses on the formative events of Theodore Roosevelt’s first term as president and how those events shaped both the presidency and the future of American capitalism. Elevated from the obscurity of the vice presidency by the assassination of President William McKinley in September 1901, the 42-year-old Roosevelt acted forcefully to assert his claim on the office. His progressive impulses were challenged by conservative elements in the Republican Party, most notably powerful Ohio Sen. Mark Hanna, but Roosevelt nevertheless dramatically charted a new role for the presidency in national affairs. Like many Americans of his time, Roosevelt was alarmed by the enormous concentrations of economic power being forged by the Industrial Revolution. In office just a few months, he directed Attorney General Philander C. Knox to challenge the legality of Northern Securities, an enormous railroad holding company forged to a large extent by Wall Street tycoon J.P. Morgan. A few months later, still in his first 12 months in office, the new president plunged into a bitter anthracite coal strike that had paralyzed production, a strike that was especially alarming for the public because many homes relied on anthracite coal for heat.
An investigative reporter for Bloomberg BusinessWeek and Bloomberg News, Berfield analyzes these events through side-by-side portraits of Roosevelt and Morgan. The financier focused his enormous power on building an orderly marketplace that maximized profits and minimized competition, something he saw as wasteful and disruptive. This kind of consolidation of enormous economic power in a few hands characterized the U.S. economy in the years around the turn of the century. Roosevelt believed the federal government, and particularly the president, had a responsibility to call these powerful new entities to account when their actions threatened the public interest.
Roosevelt’s victory in the Northern Securities case gave him a reputation as a trust-buster and asserted the authority of the federal government to regulate large economic combinations. In doing so, Roosevelt used established judicial processes that ultimately took the case to the Supreme Court, but his role in the anthracite coal strike broke new ground for presidents. Previous presidents such as Grover Cleveland had typically sided with corporate owners in labor disputes. “While the people should patriotically and cheerfully support their government,” Cleveland said, “its functions do not include the support of the people.” Roosevelt took a very different approach. He accepted the legitimacy of organized labor and believed that the mine owners should bargain with the workers in good faith. The president’s role was to protect the public interest. When the mine owners refused to negotiate with UMW President John Mitchell and the United Mine Workers, Roosevelt, working through intermediaries, secured Morgan’s cooperation in achieving a settlement that restored the nation’s coal supply before the onset of winter weather.
Berfield’s account includes engaging portraits of Roosevelt and Morgan as well as the less famous Mitchell. Although Berfield is describing events from more than a century ago, the story occasionally has a contemporary feel. The nation still struggles with the implications of great wealth concentrated in a few hands. Narrow Supreme Court majorities and unpredictable justices still surprise presidents and shape national policies. The looming energy crisis brought on by the 1902 coal shortage demonstrated that the miners were among the essential workers of their day, and the strike centered on issues relating to fair treatment of them, all issues still playing out in our society today. Roosevelt’s prosecution of Northern Securities and his vigorous response to the anthracite coal crisis provided a blueprint for effective national leadership in addressing challenges that posed an immediate threat to the public interest.
Berfield tells a remarkable story, and her book is an informative and engaging account of a pivotal moment in American history. The book is thoroughly documented including a lengthy index, and the bibliography is thorough and extensive. The text is also salted with several small photographs.
– Reviewed by David Lee, Western Kentucky University Department of History.
