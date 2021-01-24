“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune. New York: Tor Books, 2020. 398 pages, $26.99 (hardcover).
Linus Baker is a 40-year-old man content in his job, his solitary life with his cat and his old records. He is a case worker at the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. His days are spent checking into the children housed in government-sanctioned orphanages. Linus is the one who makes sure the orphanages are being run well and the children treated suitably, but he very much believes in never becoming attached to any of them. When summoned by extremely upper management, he and everyone else is shocked. Upon arrival, he is given a highly classified assignment at Marsyas Island Orphanage, where six very dangerous children are housed.
When he arrives, he finally opens his case files and discovers that the top child is the Antichrist. And he immediately passes out. He then is picked up by the other secret housed on the island. From there he learns that there is a gnome, a sprite, a wyvern, an unidentifiable green blob and a were-Pomeranian. Linus has to learn to set aside his fears and decide whether these children are being suitably housed, whether it is safe and whether they will help bring about the end of the world.
During his quest for the truth, he comes to know their caretaker, Arthur Parnassus. Arthur has his own guarded secrets and will do anything to keep his wards safe. Linus battles his own rules to never grow close to his cases, and he becomes increasingly more invested in the children and their caretakers. He must make a choice – does he destroy their home with the stroke of a pen and a recommendation, or does it allow them to continue being children, and maybe help the world burn?
This is a beautifully written book, with almost no defined rules about how magically children exist (and that perhaps is some of the beauty of it). The fantastical elements of this story seem to be all my favorites combined into one world. It is full of wonderful descriptions, hilarious dialogue and challenging thoughts. When you sit down to read this, you will have a very difficult time putting it down. I read through it in a day, unwilling to do anything else if I had any time at all to read. Also, perhaps, ignoring things I really should have been doing instead.
One reason this book is making waves is because it is an LGBTQ+ friendly book. The author believes it is important to have positive queer representation in our novels and our fiction – to be able to see accurate and happy stories full of love. So, if that is not for you, don’t read this (And I’m sorry that you won’t). One day hopefully, this will all be as normal as any other relationship in a novel. Which is the point in this novel – the relationship is normal. It isn’t questioned, it isn’t a big deal, it isn’t really a focus, it just IS. As it should be.
The novel challenges many other things as well. It cuts no slack for those who will not accept others who are strange into their society. It challenges their closed-mindedness, and even shows one person becoming more open after having a conversation. It shows, perhaps more than anything, the magic and wonder of children and how they want to view the world. With some of the most simple acts, we see the lines drawn and the battle begin. It is beautiful to read. Prejudice should have no place in our world, or theirs, but I think this book shows an excellent way to keep fighting the good fight. Be seen. Be yourself. Be kind. Most importantly, stand up for those who cannot, and do not accept hate.
This book was like a warm hug, and I already want to reread it (I could use that feeling right about now). It is an escape from our reality, and yet at the same time a critical look at how people act, react and respond to things that are different or that they don’t understand. It also shows us how the government influences those opinions, and how propaganda changes and molds people’s minds. The power of one, or a few people, standing up for others is demonstrated multiple times throughout. Do we question what we are told, or do we look for ourselves at the people before us and learn who they are before we judge?
While putting before us some pretty heavy truths, author T.J. Klune also delivers utterly witty comebacks, moments of hilarity and downright hilarious situations. He has us cringing through awkwardness, cheering for change and laughing at the pictures that he paints. From the dialogue, to the children, to the cat, there is no lack of happiness within this novel. Many may have a sad path they have trod upon, but that does not mean you cannot find joy in your current life.
This is a story of change, of challenge, of acceptance. It is a story of love, and hope and faith. It is a story of finding a family and learning that perhaps they can be yours, too. It is a heavy, warm cover to keep you nice and cozy when you are upset or anxious. It is never dull, never boring, and perfect for almost all ages. It is a full five out of five stars from me.
Klune has also written “The Extraordinaries” and multiple other stories. Klune also won the Lambda Literary Award for “Into This River I Drown.” He used to be a claims examiner for an insurance company. I cannot wait for his next novel. I’m hoping for a second trip to the Marsyas Island Orphanage. Visit him at his website www.tj klunebooks.com and follow him on Twitter at @tjklune.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
