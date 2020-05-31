“The Madam of Six-Twenty-Seven Clay Street: Bowling Green’s Infamous House of Ill Repute” by Mary Lucas. Morley, Mo.: Acclaim Press, 2020. 176 pages, $26.95 (hardback). Book may be purchased from the author at mmlucas@twc.com or 270-842-5849.
Just before I moved from Delaware to Bowling Green in 1976 to teach at Western Kentucky University, I was talking with my next-door neighbor, a retired physician who had served in the Army during World War II. When I mentioned where I was going to move, he jokingly told me that he had known many soldiers who had spent a lot of time there during the war patronizing a house of prostitution. I don’t recall having seen the “Dick Cavett Show” that featured Pauline Tabor, the madam of that house, but since moving to Bowling Green I have heard a lot of stories about this woman, the book she published about her career and how residents purchased bricks from her brothel when it was torn down.
Author Mary Lucas taught in WKU’s History Department for many years and she has also published a novel and was the co-author of a book on Bowling Green World War I air ace Victor H. Strahm. She explains in her Introduction that she met Tabor on one occasion and that this book resulted from reading Tabor’s own book and collecting stories about the madam over many years, particularly after Lucas began to give local presentations about this fascinating character. The author states that her initial intention was “to present an un-biased biography of a controversial woman who was engaged in an illicit business and managed not only to stay out of jail but also to be fondly remembered by many people in her own hometown.”
Tabor was born in 1905 and her father was a bookkeeper in one of Bowling Green’s tobacco warehouses. She married at the age of 18 and had two sons. When her first husband died, she married his brother but later divorced him and, having no support from him, she tried selling cosmetics and silk hosiery door to door. During the Great Depression she had little success at this and soon became the mistress of a wealthy, older gentleman from Louisville she calls “the colonel.” After she tired of that arrangement she tried prostitution briefly, but soon decided she was better suited to managing a brothel and took a crash course in “madam-ship” from a madam in Clarksville, Tenn., where she learned tricks of the trade that helped her succeed later. In 1933, she opened her first house on Smallhouse Road (no specific address given), where she charged her customers $3, which is hard to believe until one sees that hamburger sold for only 11 cents a pound then. She closed this establishment when she heard that a county attorney planned to arrest her. Tabor also set up shop in Columbus, Ind., and after being jailed there she tried Louisville until the “great Flood of 1937” washed her out. After returning to Bowling Green, Pauline tried a small place at First and Center and a dream house on Smallhouse Road that burned down before opening her place at 627 Clay St. in 1944. Proximity to Camp Campbell and Fort Knox during World War II made this house a very successful venture.
After continuing her presence on Clay Street on and off through challenges from the U.S. Army and several local officials whose names are familiar in Bowling Green, Tabor retired with her last husband to their farm in 1968 and published her famous book in 1971. Early in the following year, Cavett asked his guest how she had managed to stay in business in her own hometown for almost 40 years and “Why were you not run out of town?” When she answered that “we had smart politicians and law enforcement people who knew my business was best for the community,” guest Orson Bean chimed in: “Kept the kids off the streets!”
“The Madam of Six-Twenty-Seven Clay Street” is full of fascinating and funny stories. In 1943, Western Kentucky State College faced declining enrollments when so many young men were being drafted, so President Paul Garrett and Kelly Thompson, with the help of Sen. A.B. “Happy” Chandler, secured a contract to provide flight training for U.S. Army Air Corps trainees. In one story, Warren County Attorney Bill Natcher led several raids on the Clay Street house, only to find Tabor and her girls sitting in the living room and knitting. In another, two neophyte police deputies stormed into the house announcing a raid but ended up being cursed out by the sheriff, who was a customer at the time. During a court appearance before Judge Robert Coleman, Tabor was in the witness box and, gazing over the crowd in the courtroom, said: I have seen about every man here today at my house at one time or another. Except the judge.” Lucas comments: “Men were falling over each other trying to leave the courtroom. Never was a courtroom cleared so quickly.” After years of regular threats of jail and shutdowns, one day Tabor received a call from the mayor’s office. She was asked to meet with the mayor, sheriff, various other city officials and “someone from Washington.” With her house closed at the time, girls were coming to town, taking customers off the streets, and sometimes robbing them. Since petty crime and venereal disease had increased during her absence, she was told: “We need you back.” Cavett later asked her if they wanted her to reopen as some “civic duty” and she said it seemed that way because they promised protection from fines, closing and arrest.
Fraternities at the college often required their pledges to experience Pauline’s and, after stealing the milk can from her porch was no longer an option for proving their attendance, the madam was asked to write and sign letters attesting to their successful completion of their mission. Tabor was always known for keeping a clean house, filled with antiques, and for taking care of her girls. One Christmas they decided to adopt a family and, after initial resistance from the charity and its publisher, adopted a black family with 12 children who lived in a house without heat. In 1951, Tabor and her husband became some of Warren County’s first organic farmers in Plano. They took advice from a Vanderbilt professor who frequented her house. He assured Tabor that her profession was not the oldest because farming was older.
“The Madam of Six-Twenty-Seven Clay Street” includes endnotes, an index and a series of fine black-and white photographs. Among these are photos of Tabor and several of her opponents or defenders and a nice shot of several female WKU students hosting soldiers from Camp Campbell at a reception in the Kentucky Building during World War II. Aside from some typographical errors, the only reservation I have about this fine book is in Chapter 7, “The Perils of Pauline.” Despite the great title, this chapter is not as clearly written as are the other 13. Focusing on the legal challenges Tabor frequently faced in court, the chapter uses too many direct quotes from the newspaper or from documents and can be very confusingly worded for the layman reader. Otherwise, I found “The Madam” very enjoyable reading. I believe most readers in Bowling Green and Kentucky will find the book fascinating and hard to put down. I recommend it very highly and want to encourage the author and her readers to continue plowing the fields of local history. The soil is very rich indeed.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.
