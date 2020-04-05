“The Martin Family Legacy: There Is Always Room For One More ...” by Barry Duvall. Published by Howitt C. Martin, 2019.
Published family histories typically contain a collection of brief narratives about each family member and their offspring who have become successful and where they live. However, Barry Duvall, a native of Muhlenberg County and friend of the family, has written and compiled a unique book on the African American Martins of Muhlenberg County that contains both family and local history.
The first three chapters address the historical and geographical context of Muhlenberg County and its populations. These chapters describe the county’s white settlers who created the political entity of Muhlenberg County from Virginia and North Carolina settlers. The earliest African Americans arrived first as slaves and later gained their freedom. Those who were nominally free sought to own farmland and make a living as productive farmers.
By the fourth chapter, the reader learns that one of these African Americans in Muhlenberg County who was born as a slave May 4, 1833, was the family patriarch Lourenza Dow Martin. Duvall’s narrative encountered a common problem for enslaved ancestral records: the “who” and “where” were not often precise given the legal restrictions on blacks. Existing public documents determined Lourenza Dow Martin was free in the 1850s. Next, via hard work, Martin purchased several hundred acres of land in Muhlenberg County and settled in what is known as the Rhodes Chapel community. His farm would become the site where his children and several subsequent generations of his descendants would learn skills and continue to create family connections stretching to the present.
As the patriarch, Lourenza Dow Martin had 16 children. Using the existing family data, Duvall focused chapter five on his son Finis Martin and chapter six on Herbert Leslie Martin, the fifth child of Finis Martin. Both men inherited patriarch Martin’s love of family in the local community and work on the farm. In each chapter, the reader is exposed to the gradual expansion of the family and its traditions. Finis Martin was an officer in the Rhodes Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church and helped build a local school for blacks in the area.
Finis Martin’s fifth son, Herbert Leslie Martin, had 17 children. Following the death of his first wife, Beatress (Harrison) Martin, he remarried Beatrice (Tutt) Martin. It is the Herbert Leslie Martin generation on which the author spends significant time discussing their accomplishments in Kentucky and the nation.
While some of these Martins might not be familiar to readers in the Bowling Green area, the last child of Herbert Leslie Martin was Cornelius Allen Martin, entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Bowling Green-based Martin Management Group. This corporation was recognized as one of the largest black-owned automobile dealership companies in the United States by Black Enterprise Magazine. Cornelius Martin served as chairman of Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents and held board positions on multiple civic organizations.
In chapter eight, the narrative emphasized the establishment of family reunions initiated in 1956 by the offspring of Herbert Leslie Martin and the inclusion of all offspring of Finis Martin as well.
These reunions were held on the Muhlenberg County farmland still owned and operated by the Martins and called Martin Acres Inc. With each annual reunion, the gathering became larger and better organized. In 1989, the Martin family was nationally recognized as having the largest number of family members in the NAACP. By the 63rd reunion in 2019, the Martin reunions of 200-plus people not only created interactive family activities, but scholarship funds to assist family members who sought college and professional degrees.
In chapter nine, the author provided an outline of the descendants of Lourenza Dow Martin from 1833 to 2019. This outline required a careful reading because the names might include names of earlier Martins. This chapter also revealed that the Martin family is not only large but diverse in skills, productive occupations and contributors to communities across the United States.
Any book review might include comments on the structure or style. This book is no different.
Stylistic criticisms might be made, but the greater importance of this book is that it has created a compelling, written narrative about an impressive Kentucky African American family that survived slavery and the era of racial segregation, expanded during two world wars, fought for civil rights and prospered during challenges in the 21st century. The Martin family’s traditions espoused the book’s theme that there is always room for one more person to achieve and be the best they can be.
This book is available online at martin-legacy.myshopify.com/products/the-martin-family-legacy-there-is-always-room-for-one-more-duvall.
– Reviewed by John Hardin, WKU History Department.
