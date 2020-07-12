“The Mayflower: The Families, the Voyage, and the Founding of America” by Rebecca Fraser. New York: St. Martin’s Press, 2019. 384 pages, $19.99 (paperback).
“The Mayflower” is the new book by historian Rebecca Fraser, who shows that there is so very much more to this story then just our Thanksgiving imagery of black-clad pilgrims in tall hats, turkeys and Indians. By concentrating mainly on one family, Fraser is able to illustrate not only the family’s roots in England and the turmoil of the age, but also the very personal side of America’s history.
Fraser’s careful research on the Winslow family documents a family that had lived in Worcestershire for hundreds of years. Edward Winslow’s grandfather had been born a yeoman farmer, but he decided he wanted more than just getting by with his 75 acres and so he became a merchant in what was, in the 16th and 17th centuries, the fast track to wealth – the cloth trade. The Winslows had not become true Gentry, but they had risen to a comfortable place of respect and influence. The name of Edward’s father appears often in important documents of the age. While Edward’s father was never able to break completely into the Gentry class, he was able to offer an education to his oldest son, Edward.
But in 1605, when Edward was 10 years old, the Gun Powder Plot rocked England. Edward’s father had a connection to one of the conspirators, Robert Wintour, which threw suspicion on the Winslow family. After interrogation, the authorities seemed convinced that the connections had been strictly business. The Winslows were in fact good Protestants.
After leaving school, Edward began an eight-year apprenticeship in the printing industry. But by 1617, Edward’s interest in Protestant reforms would get the better of him, causing him to break his contract halfway though and move to Leiden in Holland. Under Mary Tudor, many of England’s Protestants had moved to Holland. The English had also aided the Dutch in 1585 with thousands of Englishmen serving in Holland. Thus, by the time Edward reached Leiden there was a sizable English community for him to join. In Leiden, Winslow joined a Puritan church. Three years after joining the Puritans of Leiden, Edward would move again. This time, he and other members of the church would emigrate 3,000 miles across the Atlantic to the first permanent European settlement in New England.
By 1620, inflation brought on by the influx of silver from the New World, population explosion, the decline of the cloth trade and the beginning of the Thirty Years War meant many people believed they could do better for themselves and their families in the wilds of the New World. Edward Winslow was one of those, as were other Puritans living in Holland and England. The church to which Edward belonged purchased a small boat in Holland called the Speedwell, which they hoped to bring and keep in America. They had started to plan their new lives.
They also began to look for backers. The terms the investors forced on them – the settlers were to work seven days a week and could not own their homes – caused some unhappiness, but since many members of the church had already sold their homes in Leiden there was no going back. The Speedwell offered little room for personal possessions and furniture, most of which had to be left with family or friends or sold. The pilgrims onboard the Speedwell arrived in the port city of Southampton to meet the rest of the colonists bound for Virginia and to see for the first time what would become their home on the water, the Mayflower. The Mayflower was not designed as an ocean-going vessel; it mainly traveled between England and Bordeaux. The Mayflower was old and not in good shape, but it was what they could afford. As Fraser recounts this tale, one can almost feel the anxieties of the colonists as they looked at the ship. On Aug. 5, the Mayflower and the Speedwell set sail for a new life and the New World, but the ships had to return.
Just off Devon, the Speedwell had started to leak. This was not a good start. Both vessels returned to Plymouth, where the Speedwell had to be abandoned. Its passengers and their belongings were moved to the already crowded Mayflower. On Sept. 6, the Mayflower set sail once again for America.
The journey took just over two months. 102 passengers on board, with their few personal items that included Dutch cheese, books, two dogs, several pigs and goats and plows, tools and food stores. All were crammed into an area about 80 feet long by 20 feet wide and 5 feet tall. The delay in leaving England meant the pilgrims would arrive in the autumn, which many felt was the best time to arrive. As anyone who has spent a summer evening feeding mosquitoes in the South knows, fall can have its advantages. After two or three months at sea, most passengers would be in poor condition and the hot, humid, swampy conditions in Virginia could be disastrous for anyone already sick. That was at least the theory, but what Edward and the rest of the settlers didn’t know was that the ground could freeze by mid-November and that Arctic snows and wind commonly swept down, making travel and work difficult in the winter months.
History is the story of lives and life, and life almost never goes according to plan. For the people on the Mayflower, the plan was about to change yet again. Some of the ship’s crew had been to America and Virginia. The captain, however, had not. Never having sailed beyond Europe, the roaring breakers, hidden shoals and huge waves he encountered between Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard caused him to turn away from Virginia and sail up the coast toward a slender peninsula where on Nov. 11, 1620, the Mayflower would anchor. The site would become Provincetown and from here the Mayflower and its passengers would sail into history. It was not where they were supposed to be, and therefore, they reasoned, they no longer had a patient and were not bound by any terms. Unknown to Edward Winslow and the rest of the Mayflower’s passengers, they were about to live lives that would become both the stuff of legends and the history of America.
The dates you know, the “Mayflower Compact” you know, the places you know, even the season it all started you know. Now after reading this history you’ll know the people, too.
From the first European baby born in New England, Peregrine White to Dorothy Bradford, whose fear and anxiety may have led her to become the first suicide in New England. And most of all to Edward Winslow, who would go on to build not just a life but a home, family and friendships.
Fraser’s work is a vivid and entertaining history of the ordinary who end up doing the extraordinary. It paints an intensely human portrait of not only the Mayflower colonies and the Winslow family but also of domestic life in the 17th century and the founding of America. “The Mayflower: The Families, the Voyage, and the Founding of America” is as enjoyable as it is interesting and insightful.
– Reviewed by Lyrae Borders of Glasgow.
