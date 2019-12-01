Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... ELKHORN CREEK NEAR PEAKS MILL ROLLING FORK RIVER NEAR BOSTON GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...FRANKLIN... HARDIN...NELSON...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * AT 10:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 30.7 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.8 FEET ON MAR 21 2008. &&