“The Sound of the Hours” by Karen Campbell. New York: Bloomsbury Publishing, 2019. 464 pages, $29 (hardcover).
“Trapped in Tuscany as war rages along the Gothic Line, Vittoria Guidi doesn’t understand where her allegiances should lie. With her Scots-Italian father or Fascist mother? With Mussolini, or her king? With the life she wants, or is told to live? As Germans occupy the mountains around Barga, and U.S. soldiers draw near, loyalties are tested and families torn apart. Frank Chapel, a young, black soldier fighting for a country that refuses him the vote, is unlike anyone Vita has met. In the chaos, they find each other – but can their growing love defy prejudice and war?”
From the description, it is clear this is meant to be a love story from World War II. However, it takes so very long to get there. You certainly know the individual characters by the time they meet each other, but whether you will make it that far is a question up in the air. It took me quite a long time to finish the book, simply because I would get frustrated and set the book back down. I finally did what all readers swear not to do, and I read the end of it just to try and determine if it was worth reading all 464 pages with the amount of books I have in my “to be read” pile. I was intrigued enough by the end, and by the historical fiction aspects that I decided to finish it.
As I mentioned, it is quite a slow-moving book. Vita and Frank both have chapters from their point of view. Vita’s are simply about her town, her family and how they are dealing with the war. There is uncertainty, and a constant battle about to whom they should be loyal. Even within her own family there is tension on what should be decided. At first, you think she loves another, and that again is a theme throughout the novel. Vita is a growing woman who is at odds with the expectations of her mother and father (who have very different opinions of what she should do with her future), and is upset because the war is destroying her opportunities and her town. Frank’s point-of-view chapters are much more action-packed and also rather violent. As a soldier, we see the war from Frank’s front-line experience as they battle for ground in Italy. We also experience the racial issues that Frank faces in an army that needs the men but certainly does not respect them.
The book overall has quite a bit of Italian with no translation, especially in dialogue. This was extremely frustrating. A word here or there would not be such a problem to translate using the internet, but the amount of Italian made the story even more slow-moving. It often was useful in understanding exactly what was happening or being said, so ignoring it and continuing on with the story wasn’t really helpful, either. Although it did lend to the aspect of the setting, there were plenty of times when they were speaking Italian in theory and it was English for us – the choice to have so much Italian included was frustrating and daunting to the reader.
The story is told mostly as a flashback from the deathbed, which is how the book begins. This is not a bad thing, and it lends the idea of a certainty that the book will have a semi-happy ending – someone makes it through it all. However, this changes throughout, and you aren’t really certain who the people from the book are in relation to Vita and Frank. The story only comes back to them at the middle of the book and at the very end.
The historical fiction of the story is well done. The writer does an amazing job of helping us experience the war through the eyes of both a civilian trapped in an ever-increasing dangerous zone and a soldier who is unsure what he is really fighting for. The details are immersive, from the landscape to the racism. This was really the reason why I kept reading the book – it was interesting and built a world for me that I otherwise would not be able to experience.
The story itself, especially in the chapters with Frank, is possibly very triggering There are incredibly detailed and descriptive war scenes, as well as sexual insults and other provoking scenes throughout. The soldiers on all sides – from the Italians, to the Germans, to the Americans – are portrayed in rather unflattering ways. War itself is not a pretty thing, and this book drives that home. From women who turn to prostitution to put food on the table, to soldiers dealing with racial slurs and the knowledge that they are really just cannon fodder to the army, the scenes depicted are driven by truth.
Though I liked the overall idea of the story, it took way too long to get to what I assume was the main point – the love story. The two main characters do not actually meet until halfway through the entire book (about 250 pages in), which was greatly frustrating. Their time together is short, and though it is moving, it was hard to come to terms with the amount of reading it took for the full story. As the book starts in the future, there are also certain assumptions you make about the elderly lady on the bed and where all of this is going. Don’t.
If you love historical fiction and detail, you will probably like this book. Keep in mind that it is slow-moving. I read the print version – if there is an audio version, that might be better, though I am unsure. There is quite a bit of detail; if you put it down and come back you might forget some important items.
Campbell is the Scottish author of seven novels. “The Sound of the Hours” is the most recent one. Campbell teaches creative writing and she does freelance communications training.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
