“The Story of Yoga: From Ancient India to the Modern West” by Alistair Shearer. London: Hurst & Co., 2020. 419 pages, $34.95 (hardcover).
Yoga is everywhere, from well-lit gyms to cozy studios, YMCAs and living room floors across the world. In fact, yoga has grown into a $25 billion-a-year industry. But how did an Eastern philosophy become a Western industry, and what has been lost or gained, depending on your point of view, along the way?
If you have ever wondered how this happened, then wonder no more. “The Story of Yoga: From Ancient India to the Modern West” is for you. This fascinating story is told by Alistair Shearer, who is a cultural historian specializing in the art and architecture of India and a teacher of both meditation and the psychology of yoga. Shearer, who has also translated the “yoga sutras,” uses his firsthand knowledge of these sacred texts to explore and understand yoga’s past and its present.
Yoga’s roots are a mixture of myth and history, which is much more of an issue for the modern Westerners than it is for the Eastern practitioners. As with all good stories or histories, Shearer starts with the beginning. No exact date can be placed here despite the claims of some who place the origins of yoga at 5,000 years ago. A much more truthful statement would be simply “a long time ago.”
Shearer’s work points out that this is because ancient societies felt sacred knowledge was too important to be trusted to writing, which could lose meaning in translation. Shearer points to examples from both China and Sumer, where the earliest written texts have been discovered; these texts are day-to-day accounts of taxes or commercial transactions. The spiritual knowledge of yoga, on the other hand, was an oral tradition passed down from guru to disciple. One of the few artifacts from the Indus Valley Civilization, the earliest culture of India, which dates from 3000 to 1500 B.C., was originally thought to be proof of postural yoga’s ancient beginnings. A small seal discovered in the 1930s by British archaeologist Sir John Marshall depicts a seated figure with legs crossed in a posture favored by later yogis. However, modern scholars now think the figure is a shaman of some type. As all written remains from this time are still indecipherable, the truth is anyone’s guess.
The texts that are translatable are from the next historical period of India, the Vedic era from around 2500 to 500 B.C. There are four works from this era that form the center of orthodox Hinduism and cover many aspects of life – everything from art and astrology to medicine and warfare. Unfortunately, there isn’t any mention of body yoga. The very few references to yoga that are found in this era are far removed from anything the modern practitioners would recognize. As Shearer points out, the language used, Sanskrit, is packed full of metaphors and layers of meaning that the modern reader would either miss or have difficulty interpreting. Thus using these works as proof of early posture yoga is difficult at best. He goes on to say that to assume that the body-yoga routines of today are directly from the beginning of the ancient Indian culture is to assume too much.
The first half of the book continues in this way, looking thoroughly and informatively at the many eras and writers and texts that slowly evolved into the yoga of today. This history considers not only the classical texts, but also the vast amount of commentaries that have added up over the centuries. It is in the commentaries that we begin to find the early and limited references to body yoga. The overall conclusion of the early writings, if it addresses posture yoga at all, seems to be that body yoga is a useful tool or part of the spiritual quest and not a complete system on its own.
The West began to be drawn to Eastern philosophy in the early 20th century, as the carnage of World War I caused many to question their Christian beliefs and look elsewhere for spiritual comfort. Indian experts were commissioned to translate the important texts on Hinduism and yoga into English. In the beginning, yoga was thought by many Westerners to offer a path to magical powers, an idea that even attracted the attention of the occultist Aleister Crowley. Yoga would continue to draw the imagination of the West, although the emphasis would change over time from that of magic to one of the transcendent unity of all religions. Indian spirituality had found its way to the West. And yoga was quick to follow.
The second half of this fascinating work deals with what yoga has become – the yoga of the gyms and even social media today. The image of a young woman doing some pose with nice scenery in the background pops up in the mind whenever we hear the word yoga. In short, it’s the $25 billion-a-year industry of the 21st century. Shearer looks at the growth of the fitness industry from its early days in the United Kingdom with the founding of the Women’s League of Health and Beauty in the 1930s by Mary Stack. Stack had been married to an army officer and lived in India, where she noticed a physical difference between the British women and the native women, who all seemed to have better posture, flexibility and general wellness than their English counterparts. She attributed the difference to the fact that they did yoga and thus she began her own study.
Once back in London, she started to teach a flowing posture workout in a local YMCA. Her workouts would predate the Ashtanga Yoga developed by Krishnamacharya and his pupil Pattabhi Jois by 10 years. Yoga had found its place in Western culture. Yoga would continue to grow, but its link to a mostly female audience would not change. Shearer ends by looking at the medical research into yoga and studies that show what practitioners have known for years, that yoga can help with general fitness, body tone and mental well-being.
The book may close with what many already have known to be true about yoga, but it’s still a fascinating and complete look at the hows and whys. From ancient untranslatable texts and debated artifacts to medieval commentaries, yoga pants and medical research, yoga’s journey from the East to the West is one any yoga practitioner would enjoy. This is a very colorful and entertaining look at an often untold or unknown origin of a now global movement. Yoga has evolved and most likely will continue to evolve to meet the needs of those interested in their health and fitness.
– Reviewed by Lyrae Borders of Glasgow.
