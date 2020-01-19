“The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix E. Harrow. New York: Redhook Books/Hachette Book Group, 2019. 374 pages, $27 (hardcover).
This book’s inside cover describes local author Alix E. Harrow as “an ex-historian with lots of opinions and excessive library fines, currently living in Kentucky with her husband and their semi-feral children. Her short fiction has been nominated for the Hugo, Nebula and Locus Awards.” Her debut novel “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” explores many worlds simultaneously and documents the power of words. It reminds me in some ways of both “The Neverending Story” and “Alice in Wonderland,” but also alludes to numerous myths and fairy tales that readers will surely recognize. The story opens with a motherless girl named January recalling that, at age 7 in 1901, she found a door “on the raggedy western edge of Kentucky, right where the state dips its toe into the Mississippi.” January happened to be in Kentucky because she had accompanied Mr. Locke on one of his business trips.
We soon learn that January’s father is a world traveler and that Mr. Locke is his employer and is in charge of raising January on his fancy estate in Vermont during the father’s frequent absences acquiring interesting and unusual objects for his employer’s collection and for his New England Archaeological Society. January is so named because of her birth month, but the image of the god Janus, the deity of doorways for whom the month is named and who looks both forward and backward, is also relevant here. The people of fictional Ninley, Ky., see little January as an outsider because of her “coppery-red” skin and label her as “a little Chickasaw girl,” or “West-Indian,” or “a half-breed.”
When she runs away she finds the blue door and when she looks through it and doesn’t notice any change she sits down and begins to write a story in her diary about a brave and temerarious (reckless) little girl opening the door. She goes on to describe how the world shifted: “A sudden breeze plucked the edge of the diary. It smelled of salt and warm stone and a dozen faraway scents that did not belong in a scrubby field beside the Mississippi.” After going through the door she emerges on a high bluff surrounded on all sides by an endless silver sea.” Below is a city with “whitewashed stone buildings arranged in artful spirals, dotted with open windows like black eyes.” Just before Mr. Locke calls her and she reenters his world, she spots a silver coin stamped with “several words in a foreign language and the profile of a crowned woman” and takes it back with her in her dress pocket.
Her friend Samuel, the grocer’s son, gives January a very protective dog she names Sindbad or just Bad. Just before her 17th birthday she finds a leather-bound book in a chest and before she opened it Mr. Locke summons her to his office to inform her that her father is missing and presumed dead. In her grief, January opens the book and begins reading it. The book’s title is “The Ten Thousand Doors: Being a Comparative Study of Passages, Portals, and Entryways in World Mythology.” The text was written “by Yule Ian Scholar for the University of the City of Nin, in the years between 6908 and __, in partial satisfaction of his attainment of Mastery.” Although the subject, place, and date all seem very strange to January, she reads further: “The central contention is simply this: the passages, portals, and entryways common to all mythologies are rooted in physical anomalies that permit users to travel from one world to another.”
January learns that doors are fragile, and “once closed, they cannot be reopened by any means this author has discovered.” As January reads chapter one of this book, she learns about Miss Adelaide Lee Larson (Ade), who was born in 1866 and raised by her grandmother and four aunts. At age 15, Ade has her first experience with a door when she meets in a hayfield a black “ghost boy” (later identified as Ian) from “elsewhere” and finds it odd that he has never seen fireflies. The couple agree to meet again in three days, but both fail to show up and then each begins a search for the other that takes them to distant places and other worlds.
From this point in the book under review chapters alternate between January’s activities and those of Ade and Ian or both in the leather-bound book. When she attends the Archaeological Society’s annual meeting at Mr. Locke’s house, January thinks to herself that she could deliver the rest of Locke’s speech from memory: “how the hard work and dedication of persons like themselves – wealthy, powerful, white – had improved the condition of the human race … how the discontent elements were being rooted out, at home and abroad; how the savage was being civilized.” Upset by the news about her father and somewhat drunk from champagne, January loses her cool and blows up at Locke and his colleagues. This flare-up results in January’s consignment to an asylum, the firing of the African nanny Jane and an attempt to kill Bad.
January learns in her book that other worlds “are infinitely varied and ever-changing,” and often fail to comply with the conventions of our present world, which we are arrogant enough to call the physical laws of the universe. There are places where men and women are winged and red-skinned, and places where there is no such thing as man and woman but only persons somewhere in between. She also learns “that doors generate a variable but significant degree of leakage between worlds.” When men and women leak through, bringing with them the particular talents and arts of their home worlds,” some of them meet unfortunate ends, ending up in madhouses or executed, while others have gained power and wealth and brought change.
When January escapes from the asylum and eventually reunites with Bad, she learns that traveling as a young girl with dark skin is no longer as easy as it had been when she had been protected by Mr. Locke. Before entering Kentucky on a train from Cincinnati, for example, January is forced by Jim Crow laws to move to the rear of the car. She realizes that her upbringing had been privileged and conditional on her following a set of unwritten rules. Continuing to read in her book, January learns that her father also had a hard time adjusting to his current world because of the shade of his skin. He mentions that in one place he could visit the university library and borrow a few books while in another place he might be arrested and imprisoned. He goes on to say: “Perhaps I keep writing because I was raised in a world where words have power, where curves and spirals of ink adorn sails and skin, where a sufficiently talented word-worker might reach out and remake her world. Perhaps I cannot believe words are entirely powerless, even here.”
After January reaches the end of her book, she continues to write about her own adventures in her quest to reunite with her family and find a place where she truly feels “at home.” She suffers numerous setbacks and challenges on her journey and discovers that there are some evil people who have a mission to destroy doors to other worlds so they won’t lose control and have to accept change in their own. January is terrified when she enters the threshold between worlds each time. She describes her fifth passage this way: “The darkness swallowed me like a living thing. I tilted forward, falling but not falling because in order to fall there has to be an up and a down and in the Threshold there’s only the endless black nothing.”
“The Ten Thousand Doors of January” is very creative and well-written. Harrow effectively demonstrates the power of words both in her story and in the way she writes it. Her descriptive imagery throughout the various scenes is excellent and often beautiful. The setting in the late 19th and early 20th century, at least in our world, is very appropriate and also addresses issues of race and gender that still plague us today. The power of family is affirmed, even in the “leaks” between very different worlds. Readers will enjoy the book’s characters and their fantastic adventures and hopefully learn a few new words along the way. I can’t wait to see the movie! Highly recommended!
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.
