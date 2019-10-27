“The Trial of Lizzie Borden: A True Story” by Cara Robertson. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2019. 400 pages, $28 (hardcover).
“The Trial of Lizzie Borden” focuses on one of the most sensational trials in American history. In August 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were found brutally hacked to death in Fall River, Mass. The arrest of their daughter, Lizzie, turned the case into hot news, and the trial captured people’s fascination. Reporters came from all over, taking up a good deal of the courtroom, and Lizzie was constantly watched in case she showed signs of guilt. Everyone had an opinion on whether Lizzie was capable and had committed murder. This fascination has lasted more than 100 years, and turned into rhyme, movies, shows and novels. Cara Robertson, however, explores the culture behind Borden’s lifestyle, and how it influenced the trial and its outcome. Using transcripts of the trial, the newspapers and other documents, Robertson creates an amazing look at one of the still most fascinating murder trials in our history.
As a warning, this is not the in-depth look at Lizzie you might expect. It almost wholly focuses on the trial. While there is a short description of what happens the day of the murder, it is set up for the trial that is to come. Ninety percent of the book focuses on the trial, with a good deal of quotations from primary source documents. While there is a chapter or two at the end that details what Borden went on to do with her life, the movies and retellings since, and the last untouched resource left, this is not at all an attempt to answer the question of whether Borden was guilty or innocent.
If you enjoy trials and crimes, as well as historical accounts, then this book will be very interesting to you. I learned quite a bit from it – I actually did not know how rich the Borden family was, nor had I seen much detail revolving around the trial. While sometimes dry, the amount of details and real-life quotes brought into this novel made it seem like you were there watching it unfold. It made it easy to judge the investigation, and how little actually happened in terms of that.
There was a strong focus on the lawyers involved, from their connection to the Borden family, to their motivation behind trying the case. From the high celebrity-style lawyer, from the man doing his duty for the state, each lawyer and judge is given almost a full examination by the author. At the end of the book, it talks about the last untouched resource – Borden’s lawyer’s notes on the trial are in a file cabinet locked away, protected by the law of attorney/client privilege. There are those who wonder if she confessed to her lawyer or not, but as of now, the notes will stay sealed away from prying eyes.
One thing this book showed really well (besides the extensive research done by the author) was how society worked in that time period and how views on women played into the trial. The journalist at the trial often talked about appearances of the women watching the trial (and not in favor) as well as how husbands would walk into an empty home. Lizzie’s own fate was colored by how people perceived women and how difficult it was to imagine one axing her parents to death. The author did an excellent job of weaving this into the narrative, without feminist overtones or extravagant declarations.
If you wish to follow up on the research done, there are many notes at the end. The historical research is extensive. Even better, this book is unbiased. It never seemed to lean toward whether Borden was guilty. It presented the facts and the views of those involved, without trying to solve the case. This is refreshing, even if at the same time we all want someone to be able to 100 percent declare whether Borden swung the ax.
From the murder day to the end of the trial, the journalists were perhaps what I liked most to learn about in this book. They wrote vastly different from journalists today in terms of what they reported to their audience. This was a world before TV and videos – they had to paint the pictures of the trial and each moment so that their audience could read about it and see what was there. The details and perspectives each chose to take (and whether they believed her guilty or not) all played into how the trial captivated people around the globe.
There are many pictures from the Fall River Historical Society. They have taken it upon themselves to preserve quite a bit of the Borden artifacts, and display some pieces in the house itself. The house now is privately owned, a tourist attraction and bed and breakfast. The same owners recently purchased the house that Borden moved into after the trial. The chapter covering this information is just as interesting as the trial itself and her life after, because it appeals to our morbid fascination with the whole ordeal.
Robertson is a lawyer who was educated at Harvard, Oxford and Stanford Law School. “The Trial of Lizzie Borden” is her first book.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
