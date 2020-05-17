“These Ghosts Are Family” by Maisy Card. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2020. 288 pages, $26 (hardcover).
Stanford Solomon has a 30-year-old secret that once revealed will change the lives of those around him. He is actually Abel Paisley, a man who took an opportunity to fake his death and get a new identity. At the end of his life, Stanford wants to reveal who he is to his first daughter, who has no idea he is alive. “These Ghosts Are Family” is centered on the consequences of Stanford’s decision and tells the story of his family from colonial Jamaica to present-day Harlem. His first wife, Vera, was forced into the role of single mother. He has two daughters and a granddaughter who know nothing about one another. There are others whose lives were affected because of his decision to leave. The story deals with how people face their ghosts.
This book covers much more of the family than the description suggests. I thought it would focus on a family who finds out a secret and has to deal with the after-effects. It does that, but it also spans generations, far-reaching relatives, friends and a multitude of secrets. The timeline weaves in and out and back and forth until all I can think of is a Doctor Who quote – “Wibbly Wobbly, Timey, Wimey.”
We start off with Abel and his journey. From there we go back into his past, then into his wife’s perspective, then into another and another, etc., and then sometimes back to him. Occasionally, you aren’t sure whose perspective you are in and how they are connected to the story at all for pages and pages.
I finished this book and proceeded to rant about it to my husband and a couple of friends, trying to make overall sense of it. The story was crazily complicated and too much packed into too few pages.
I feel like the book either needed another 200 pages, a more cohesive storyline or a few less perspectives for it to really be done justice. This book spans back to the plantation days of Jamaica, and slavery, exploring good themes of their culture, slavery and hidden history – to modern-day America and all the problems that resulted from it. Each time though, we leave someone without enough clarity or closure to understand what is happening to them. There is never enough time spent in a straight storyline with any one character. And not only do we jump from the present to the future, but we jump back into the past, and back around again.
Perhaps what I had the most issue with was the ending. I understood that it tied in with some characters we meet about the middle of the book, and with the locations in Jamaica we traveled through. However, it just shifted into this odd magical world, with so very much unanswered. Where suddenly, apparently, this cultural legend is true. It seemed so farfetched compared to anything else that had happened in the book. That, perhaps, explains much. Due to the fact that there are a good dozen characters we follow (I am not counting), too much of the story is lost. We jump from one scenario and point of view, to another and another. Some of them give us insight into specific characters and tell us things we may have needed to know, but then we never go back to that person. We don’t find out what happens to them, or why they were important to the story. I felt lost and conflicted by the end of it.
The main idea, about understanding your family tree and how your life is affected by your ancestors, is very interesting. The generational disconnect and issues presented as some characters learned about their history was very well done. It makes you want to start paying to find out all of your backstory and see how far back you can track your own tree.
Card’s writing is wonderful. She captures the tones necessary for these moments. The descriptions are perfect; the characters are detailed in the ways that they can be when we only view for a short time. If you are reading slowly, you can catch enough to piece together (eventually) who is related to whom and why they semi-fit into the story or what they bring to the table. She weaves in history and cultural elements with a touch of majesty. I look forward to her future books, because the writing itself was amazing.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
