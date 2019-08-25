“Touch of Gold” by Annie Sullivan. New York: Blink (Harper Collins), 2018. 320 pages, $17.99 (hardback), $9.99 (paperback).
Debut author Annie Sullivan retells the classic Midas tale in “A Touch of Gold.” The curse almost killed his daughter, and therefore he gives it up forever. However, 10 years later, Princess Kora still deals with the consequences of his wish. She has golden skin, rumors outpace reality and she hides her own powers. After years of hiding, Kora must marry to improve their empty coffers, and this is proving to be a disaster, until the handsome duke arrives. They day they meet, the treasures that her father has left over from his golden touch are stolen, and Kora is the only one who can find them. She sails off to her quest to do so.
Sullivan does a wonderful job with this retelling. Often, we become so focused on the character of the original story that possible side characters are never considered for their own story. The idea of telling a story from the point of view of Midas’ daughter is wonderful, and Kora herself is enchanting.
Kora, a princess who has been secluded most of her life, is generally a strong and interesting character. She fights for her family and remembers what she values whenever something is needed. Her cousin adds in a good amount of fun during the whole trip, and I liked the inclusion to balance out everything on the adventure. Though she seems to have a good head on her shoulders, she does fall in love with the first man to make her think love is possible (which slightly irked me, but fit with the character, age, etc.).
The story itself, even with romance, is perfect for a younger age range. Nothing too racy or crazy. It also has a little bit of everything from magic to pirates. This is a good book for a young kid to read with a good message about family overall. The romance was interesting, and I look forward to it developing in the next book set to be published next year (however this one ends where you do not have to read a sequel).
I enjoyed the character of Midas. I also liked the side characters quite a bit. They were well developed for the most part. Two of the characters on the ship were actually my favorites (I leave you guessing who). Other characters we only see in passing, or at the beginning/end of the novel, and I think they could make a comeback or become more important later on. Sullivan does a really good job of adding in dialogue and other characters to this so that we do have more of a story and more character interaction.
Overall, I would have liked more world building. There is a Greek God involved in the beginning of the story, but not many references to any of that kind of culture within the book itself. We get some pirates, and sailing, and creepy skulls, but I think that the world itself could have been more relevant to the novel. It’s a place where curses can happen, and people rely on oracles. I want to know more about it! Where we do get a bit of world building, I enjoyed the story that much more.
There was a nice mix of other things included here, from the different myths/legends to facts about Midas, and they help add another aspect to this great story. We find ourselves in a castle, on a ship, on an island mostly for pirates and criminals and in a sea battle. All of this helps keep the story fast-paced and on track. I loved the magical elements and well-explained fantasy bits of the legend.
“A Curse of Gold” will come out in January. Sullivan is also releasing “Tiger Queen,” set to be published in September.
Annie Sullivan is an author from Indiana. As I learned when she was on the panel I moderated at the SOKY Book Fest, she loves to travel all over the world and loves fairytales. She teaches and works at John Wiley and Sons Inc. publishing company when not traveling. You can follow her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @annsulliva.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.