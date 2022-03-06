“Two-Way Mirror: The Life of Elizabeth Barrett Browning” by Fiona Simpson, New York and London: Norton, 2021. 322 pages. $27.95 (Hardcover).
Standing only 4 feet 8 inches, Elizabeth Barrett Browing was, as Fiona Simpson writes, “a big personality crammed into ... a diminutive body and restricted life.” Though she is chiefly remembered now for “How do I love thee ...” a perhaps over-sweet tribute to her husband, Robert, in her own day Browning was a redoubtable force – an advocate for freedom everywhere and particularly for the emancipation of women. Her story makes compulsive reading, and Simpson, a distinguished poet herself, is well equipped to make the most of it.
The oldest of 12 children, Browning was the clear favorite of her possessive, domineering father and showed unusual promise from the first. By the time she was 8 years old she was writing couplets inspired by her reading of Shakespeare and Pope. By 11, she was learning French and Latin and dabbling in Greek poetry.
She was only 13 when her father had her 1,500-line poem “Battle of Marathon” privately published. Two typical lines on Athena appearing to the embattled Athenians: “The Paphian Goddess from Olympus flies,/And leaves the starry senate of the skies.” At 14, she proclaimed literature “the ray and soul of my being,” and she meant it. She never stopped writing until a month before she died at the age of 55 in 1861.
The Barretts were rich but somewhat socially insecure because, as Simpson a bit obsessively reminds us, their wealth was based on the slave labor of Jamaican sugar plantations. Though her father was a staunch conservative and she lived on a portion of that Jamaican money all her life, EBB, as she was known, later evolved into a fervent abolitionist and liberal champion of Italian unification.
Her life was marked by such extremes. After an idyllic, tomboyish childhood, she came down with the weak lungs and crippling spinal spasms that hounded her to the end. She spent her 15th year in bed being treated with spinal traction and the doses of laudanum (a tincture of opium), to which she was addicted the rest of her life.
For the next 26 years, literature was her life indeed, if only by default. She spent most of that time at home, generally in bed and generally writing. At 20, she published “An Essay on Mind,” 1,462 lines arguing for poetry’s place beside philosophy as a way of knowing. The same year saw her translation of Aeschylus’ Prometheus Unbound, along with the start of her lifelong career of magazine articles and occasional poems. Classicism and her insistence that poetry should be a vehicle for serious thought marked all her later work and set her off from an earlier generation of more subjective romantic poets.
Her 1844 collection “Poems” attracted the admiration of Robert Browning and began a literary courtship that saw the two exchanging hundreds of letters before they finally met in person. When they eloped to Italy in 1845, Elizabeth was 39 and Robert 33. Though Robert is more highly regarded now, while Elizabeth lived he was clearly her junior partner.
At 43, Elizabeth gave birth to her son Pen following a series of draining miscarriages. (As she wrote a friend, she found “the habit of miscarriages hard to break.”) “Sonnets from the Portuguese,” the collection for which she is best remembered, grew out of her love for Robert and appeared in 1850, leading to her being seriously considered for England’s poet laureate. Tennyson got the honor, but only by a whisker.
Throughout the Brownings’ tenure in Florence, Italy was struggling toward unification and freedom from Austrian oversight. Elizabeth fervently supported this effort, the Risorgimento, becoming perhaps the movement’s chief apologist to the English-speaking world. In America, Mathew Brady, no less, was authorized to sell photographic copies of her image, and Emily Dickinson hung one of them in her Amherst bedroom.
The last 11 years of her life were given over to a steady stream of occasional pieces and two book-length poems, “Casa Guidi Windows,” in which she promoted the Risorgimento, and her masterpiece, “Aurora Leigh,” a semi-autobiographical verse novel describing a woman’s lifelong quest for independence and self-realization as a writer.
After a century and a half of semi-neglect, it is high time for a reassessment of this indomitable spirit and consummate poet. “Aurora Leigh” gives us a brilliant record of a woman’s determination to assert herself and realize her talent, but Browning never lost sight of the costs involved. In “A Musical Instrument,” a poem published just a year before she died, she drew on the myth of how Pan, the goat-footed demigod, fashioned his pipe from a river reed. Browning saw herself as the reed – consecrated to poetry but as a result cut off from the life and experiences of ordinary women. As she concludes:
The true gods sigh for the cost and pain,—
For the reed which grows nevermore again
As a reed with the reeds in the river.
As a poet who clearly has felt this painful ambivalence herself, Fiona Simpson is perfectly positioned to appreciate sacrifices and never-flagging courage behind Browning’s estimable record as a writer and human being.
– Reviewed by Joe Glaser, Western Kentucky University English Department.