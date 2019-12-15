“Walter H. Kiser’s Neighborhood Sketches Revisited” by John David Myles. Simpsonville: Wild Holly Studio, 2019. 384 pages, $75 (clothbound). Available from several bookstores or from Wild Holly Studio, P.O. Box 1606, Shelbyville, KY 40066.
Between 1934 and 1942, artist Walter H. Kiser drew 404 pen and ink sketches of historic buildings around Kentucky and in southern Indiana. These appeared weekly in the Louisville Times with historical articles that described each one. Although several of these were displayed at the Speed Art Museum in 1939, these fine drawings have received little attention since then. John David Myles has traced Kiser’s travels to photograph all of the buildings he drew that still stand and updated the articles that accompanied each sketch.
In his Introduction, Daniel J. Vivian, chair of the Department of Historic Preservation at the University of Kentucky, comments: “We should all be thankful that Myles discovered Kiser’s work and soon turned his interest into an exhaustive campaign to compile the artist’s Neighborhood Sketches in full. The study of Kentucky and southern Indiana architecture and history is far richer for it.” Vivian also points out the perspective that the sketches offer is both sobering and inspiring because it reveals the “staggering rate of attrition” that consumed so many buildings over the past eight decades while also documenting that so many of these structures still remain in good shape today thanks often to the stewardship of individual property owners.
Although it is not always obvious from the page titles, the first 11 sketches included are all from the Louisville area. One of these shows the Coast Guard Station that was constructed at the foot of Third Street in 1881 as the first and only such inland station. Kiser noted that, as of 1934, 5,000 people had been rescued by the Coast Guard crew and 756 bodies recovered from the Ohio. Myles adds interesting details to the description of the entrance to Cave Hill Cemetery, with its wrought iron gates and campanile tower constructed in 1880. A 2,000-pound bell and clock were added to the tower in 1892. Kiser sketched a house named “The Beeches” in Pewee Valley in 1935 and points out that the author of the Little Colonel books, Annie Fellows Johnston, had lived there. Myles adds that although the family had expressed an interest in having the house become a shrine or museum for the Little Colonel, it still remains a private home.
When discussing “Spring Hill,” a home near Ballardsville in Oldham County, Kiser noted that the original land grant for the land on which it stood was given to Col. Francis Taylor for his services in the American Revolution and had been signed by Patrick Henry in 1785 in Richmond, Va. Kiser says that on one of Zachary Taylor’s visits here, he escorted Miss Betsy to Frankfort to attend the Assembly Ball. Kiser adds that “they rode horseback, a distance of more than thirty miles, Miss Betsy carrying her ball gown in her saddle bag.” Myles adds that six weeks after the sketch was published, Verna Garr Taylor’s body was found along a country road. Taylor had been dating the owner of “Spring Hill” at that time, Gen. H.H. Denhardt, who had served as lieutenant governor from 1923 to 1927. When Denhardt’s murder trial ended with a hung jury, he was shot and killed by the victim’s brother in front of the Armstrong Hotel in Shelbyville, but the brother was later acquitted of the crime. The Ephraim McDowell House in Danville was built in two stages in 1797 (brick rear) and 1802 (weather-boarded front). It was here that McDowell performed the first ovariotomy, “before the discovery of methods of anesthesia.”
The Boyle County Courthouse in Danville, according to Kiser, was “fashioned” from a design of Sir Christopher Wren. Myles points out that though Wren may have inspired the design, Samuel Sloan’s City and Suburban Architecture was a more direct influence. The building was used as a hospital following the battle of Perryville in 1862. Near Paris is the Captain Wright Cabin, which was built on land granted by the Royal Proclamation of 1763 for a soldier’s service in the French and Indian War. Kiser noted that it is built “with wooden pins and has a great stone fireplace.” Myles adds that the cabin was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
In the description of “Montrose,” nine miles outside Shelbyville, Myles explains that the owner of the house from 1938 to 1962, Reuben Taylor, was “a Rhodes Scholar, professor at two universities and worked for two New York newspapers,” but he was best known as “a scholar and performer of Southern Appalachian ballads.” The Little Beech Fork Covered Bridge near Bloomfield was built in 1876 and is more than 200 feet long. Myles reveals that it is the only remaining covered bridge drawn by Kiser that is still standing. The other nine are preserved in Kiser’s drawings grouped at the end of the volume in the “Lost Neighbors” section. It is sad to realize how many of the buildings Kiser sketched, including so many bridges, have been demolished only so that they could be replaced by apartments or some other modern convenience. Hopefully, this book will help provide support to preserve for future generations those historic sites that still remain today.
Readers will likely not recognize the majority of the historic buildings included in “Neighborhood Sketches Revisited.” However, the Old State Capitol in Frankfort, the Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown, Henry Clay’s “Ashland” in Lexington, Cassius Clay’s “White Hall” near Richmond, the entrance gate to Cave Hill Cemetery and maybe even the Old Stone Inn in Simpsonville will be familiar sites to many, if not most, readers. The book contains an index, Kiser’s notes on the buildings he sketched and a grouping of the sketches by location that readers can use to target a group of sites in one or two areas that they can seek out on a nice fall or spring day.
Although Kiser’s location in the 1930s and the state of automobile travel in those years mostly limited the scope of his coverage to areas easily accessible from Louisville and Lexington, the variety of structures included and the background stories they hold will interest anyone who can enjoy reading about Kentucky history and architecture and seeing the excellent plates of Kiser’s sketches and recent photographs of the same sites. This fine book is both a testament to the artist and his vision and a gift to anyone appreciating the historic architecture of Kentucky and southern Indiana.
It would make a fine holiday present.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University Department of History.
