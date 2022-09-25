It’s another day, another … email, deliverable, meeting. Fill in your respective sigh. After repetition, even things that were once exciting can become mind-numbing. In addition to being personally tired and grouchy, being bored at work has major career consequences.
In 2014, Dr. Ruth Stock-Homburg facilitated a study that looked at more than 11,000 workers at 87 Finnish organizations. She found that chronic boredom “increased the likelihood of employees’ turnover, early retirement intentions, poor self-rated health and stress symptoms.”
A 2021 study showed that 186 government workers in Turkey who suffered from a high level of boredom at work also dealt with depression and high rates of stress and anxiety. In-office boredom can also lead to physical ailments outside of the office, like insomnia and headaches.
On one hand, there’s comfort in the familiar. Knowing what to expect and having confidence in our ability to handle the day provides a sense of reassurance. Yet too much predictability quite literally erodes our brain and often takes our career with it.
If you’re finding yourself bored at work, here are three ways to shake it up (and keep your job):
1. Speak up.
This is not an invitation to walk around lamenting about how boring your job is. But if you are feeling mentally underwhelmed, be outspoken about the desire to be involved in different projects, jumpstart initiatives or mentor a new teammate. You can’t expect a compelling invitation to dance its way into your inbox while you twiddle your thumbs.
The challenge here is that this can often result in more work for us. And what we were initially after was different work, not necessarily a longer to-do list. You can fend off this trap by being clear about what you want and the bandwidth you do have. “Up for anything!” can often end up as stuck with everything. Think specifically about what would engage you. Is it an opportunity to be creative? Time to connect with different people? Or a chance to make a bigger impact? The more specific you are, the more purposeful you can be with your request.
2. Challenge yourself.
We often don’t enjoy being challenged while it’s happening, yet we know that our brains need it. Challenges enable you to learn new skills and build confidence. Without challenges, our brains become a muscle we don’t exercise. And much like physical training, when you show up out of shape, an upcoming workout is exhausting instead of fulfilling.
If you can’t take on new projects or change the function of your role, try focusing on quality. One-upping yourself in turnaround time, work product and even the way you communicate gives your brain quick wins. Exceptional quality in your current role also gives you the performance bedrock you’ll need to take on new responsibilities in the future.
3. Look outside of work.
As tempting as it is to do the same job, drive home the same way and put on the same familiar show, your brain is begging you to mix it up. Even if mixing it up is a different show or a new restaurant, breaking from our routine wakes up our minds.
Trying something new outside of work also takes the pressure off. Who cares if your Paint Night painting looks terrible? Mine sure did, but no one is evaluating it! Made something inedible at cooking class? Hey, at least it’s something to laugh about. When you’re creative and confident outside of work, you carry that energy with you.
Being continually bored can make you disengaged, unmotivated and eventually resentful of your role. It can also cause challenges for you personally, from tiredness to headaches to full-on depression.
Even if your role isn’t the most thrilling in terms of job duties, you have the power to shape your experience into one that is more exciting. Speak up, challenge yourself and stop watching the same comfort show. Your brain, and your resume, will thank you for it.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.