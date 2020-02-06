Bosnia will be the focus of a Western Kentucky University gallery talk and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Downing Museum at 4801 Morgantown Road.
“Responding to Bosnia” is an exhibition of work by artist Yvonne Petkus and photojournalist James Kenney.
The two conducted research together in Bosnia and Herzegovina through the 2017 Zuheir Sofia Endowed International Faculty Seminar fellowship program and were deeply affected by this experience, according to the event’s Facebook page. Both found that “similar content and underlying meanings have emerged in their resulting work,” the Facebook page said.
This exhibition is made possible by the Baker Arboretum and Downing Museum, the WKU Office of Global Learning and International Affairs, the WKU Department of Art and WKU’s School of Media.
