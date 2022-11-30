...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, Butler,
Grayson, northwestern Warren, southwestern Breckinridge, Ohio and
northwestern Edmonson Counties through 200 AM CST...
At 1254 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Whitesville to near
Hopkinsville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds between 40 to 45 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Grayson,
northwestern Warren, Logan, northwestern Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and
southwestern Breckinridge Counties, including the following
locations... Steff, Mining City, Ralph, Leetown, Rockland, Do Stop,
Neafus, Gilstrap, Sunfish and Duff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Byrider, a chain of buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s Image Award to Shannon Aldridge, Matt Enderlin, Matt Chandler, Cole Enderlin and their team for the new Bowling Green store during Byrider’s annual convention Nov. 10-12. The Bowling Green Byrider opened earlier this year at 2210 Russellville Road.
The Image Award recognizes new franchise stores for their commitment to furthering Byrider’s values and brand standards, leading to the improvement of their local community with attractive facilities and top-notch customer service.
Craig Peters, Byrider’s CEO, said the Bowling Green Byrider team has “made a significant contribution to our company and the local community with this new dealership.”
Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealership and franchise systems, has sold more than 1.34 million cars at more than 125 locations across the country.
