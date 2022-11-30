Byrider, a chain of buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s Image Award to Shannon Aldridge, Matt Enderlin, Matt Chandler, Cole Enderlin and their team for the new Bowling Green store during Byrider’s annual convention Nov. 10-12. The Bowling Green Byrider opened earlier this year at 2210 Russellville Road.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.

