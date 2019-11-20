The Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau received three Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism Marketing from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. The awards were presented Nov. 7 during the association’s conference.
The Bowling Green Area CVB received a Silver Award in the digital category for its “Go From 0-Fun” animated ads; a Bronze Award in print advertising for its “Classic American Vacation” ad; and a Bronze Award in public relations for its “A Taste of Fall” press trip.
Two other Bowling Green businesses were honored with Traverse Awards. The Historic RailPark & Train Museum received a Silver Award for its Save the Depot marketing campaign.
The Courtyard by Marriott Bowling Green Convention Center won a Silver Award in marketing campaign for its Road Trip Radio promotions and took a silver in the PR campaign category for its SOKY Spring Break Staycation, which also received an Award of Distinction. The hotel also received a Bronze Award for its Renovation Reveal PR campaign.
