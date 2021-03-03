Bowling Green has been recognized again by Site Selection magazine as one of the nation’s top areas for attracting corporate facility investment.
The ranking is based on the number of projects won, and Bowling Green ranked sixth among communities with populations less than 200,000. The ranking evaluates communities on their ability to attract investment based primarily on a 10-factor index using Site Selection publisher Conway Data, Inc.’s database of new and expanded project announcements.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch, who called economic development “a team sport,” said: “We would not be able to realize this level of success in our community without the support of our state and local government officials, utility partners, and business community.”