Global Trade Magazine has listed Bowling Green No. 2 on its list of the top 20 cities in the United States for manufacturing.
In listing Bowling Green second to Columbus, Ind., the magazine cited the fact that “every Chevrolet Corvette made since 1981 came from Bowling Green”, which ought to tell you something about the city’s manufacturing base.
The article points out that in 2017 approximately 17 percent of the city’s workforce was in manufacturing, up from 14.4 percent just five years previously.
According to the Global Trade article, 38 percent of employment in Columbus is dedicated to advanced manufacturing and industry.
Bowling Green was lauded for the diversity of its manufacturing sector. According to a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce news release, Bowling Green has 22 international manufacturing companies representing nine different countries located within the city.
Bowling Green’s largest manufacturers are Bowling Green Metalforming, General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant, Henkel, Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products, Country Oven Bakery and Trace Die Cast. These six facilities employ more than 5,200 people.
The only Kentucky city on the top 20 list, Bowling Green ranked ahead of such cities as Lake Charles, La. (third), San Jose, Calif. (No. 4), and Rocky Mount, N.C. (No. 5). Clarksville, Tenn., ranked 18th.
