Southern Business Development Magazine awarded Bowling Green with an "honorable mention" as part of the 2020 SB&D 100.
The award is given to states and cities with a significant number of companies making financial investments in their communities. This is the third time Bowling Green has received the award in the past decade.
“We are honored to be recognized by Southern Business Development Magazine. Being among this elite group of communities demonstrates that our expansion and recruitment efforts are working well,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch.
To be included in the SB&D 100, Bowling Green had to receive sufficient points based on the amount of corporate investments and the number of jobs created, as publicly announced by corporations.
So far in 2020, the Bowling Green chamber has closed two economic development projects totaling $150.3 million in capital investment and generating 141 new jobs.
Bowling Green was recently recognized by Site Selection magazine as a top tier-2 metropolitan area in the United States and was ranked among the top 20 for 2018’s "Best Small Cities to Start a Business" by Wallethub.com.
