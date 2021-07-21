Emily Hathcock, associate director of planning and development for the Barren River Area Development District, is among 41 members of the BRIGHT Kentucky class of 2021.
BRIGHT Kentucky, which began in 2019, offers leadership training, expanded networks and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission. The program is made possible by a $500,000 ARC grant and private funding.
An outgrowth of the Leadership Kentucky program, BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five sessions designed to help participants fully understand the local economic context and build skills in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning and community engagement.
The program runs from July through November and will begin Wednesday.