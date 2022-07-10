On a good day, most well-intended organizations strive to be a top-choice employer, create deep relationships with customers and drive rapid sustainable growth. The challenge is that pressure from outside investors or shareholders often pulls leaders in the opposite direction.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
Here are some things these purpose-driven leaders do differently, coupled with real-life examples from two exemplars, who used this strategy to drive outsized results.
They recognize that top talent wants more than money.
Top talent has a choice about where they want to work. To attract an A team that can deliver results, leaders need to demonstrate that their company is more than just a transactional organization, where people trade time for money. Sustainable success hinges upon creating what we’ve come to refer to as “a Tribe of True Believers.” These are the employees who care deeply and go far beyond merely “checking the box” for a paycheck.
Hubert Joly, the former chief executive of Best Buy who drove its much-heralded turnaround, described this crucial employee engagement strategy during our recent Linkedin Live conversation.
“A company is a human organization made of individuals, working together in the pursuit of a noble goal. Not this money-making machine. Of course, profit is imperative … but profit is better as an outcome, not the ultimate goal. You start with people, then customers, then financial results. If you flip it, you’ll spend your entire meeting on finance. At Best Buy, an anchoring purpose gave us an opportunity to unleash the human magic,” Joly said.
Joly understood early on that the caliber and engagement of talent are predictors of financial results. He knew that while top talent wants to make money, they also want to do meaningful work that makes a difference.
They go beyond customer satisfaction. They champion customer impact.
Caring about the customer experience is a good start, but if a business is not actively improving their customers’ lives and businesses, the company will never win the market or create meaningful differentiation.
For example, Marc Benioff’s vision for CRM software transformed an entire industry because Salesforce went beyond merely pleasing customers. Instead of simply giving customers what they were asking for, Salesforce focused on improving customers in ways they didn’t even know were possible.
In his book, “Trailblazer,” Benioff wrote: “I believe we’re entering a new age in which customers will increasingly expect miracles from you. If you don’t value putting the customer at the center of everything you do, then you are going to fall behind. Whether you make cars, solar panels, television programs or anything else, untold opportunities exist. Every company should invest in helping its customers find new destinations, and in blazing new trails to reach them. To do so, we have to resist the urge to make quick, marginal improvements and spend more time listening deeply to what customers really want, even if they’re not fully aware of it yet.”
Benioff scaled rapid sustainable growth by going beyond standard customer satisfaction measures and instead, focusing on lasting customer impact.
These leaders unleashed the full power of purpose, deeply embedding it into the center of their commercial models. They looked beyond quarterly targets. Instead, they drove scalable, sustainable growth in pursuit of something bigger than themselves. While their outsized results speak for themselves, the model they used is something any leader can emulate.
If you want to achieve sustainable growth, resist the pressure to over-index on short-term financial performance. Instead, unleash the human magic, go beyond customer satisfaction to drive customer impact and continually recalibrate towards a bigger, bolder more noble purpose.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.