Bowling Green attorney Mike Breen has been named to the Kentucky Super Lawyers list as one of the top attorneys in Kentucky for 2020.
No more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected as Super Lawyers. Breen was first selected in 2012 and has been named every year since.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews.
For more information about Super Lawyers, go to superlawyers.com.
