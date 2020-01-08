Heather Coleman Brooks has been named partner at Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm.
Brooks is an attorney who assists individuals and families in all matters related to estate planning. She also assists businesses on a variety of legal issues, providing corporate counsel on all stages from startup to success and assisting business owners to create and implement plans for sale, succession and asset protection.
Brooks is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky College of Law. She serves on the board of directors for the University of Kentucky Law Alumni Association, South Union Shaker Village and the Boys & Girls Club of Butler County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.