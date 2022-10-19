...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Glenview Trust Co. wealth management firm has named Craig E. Browning as managing principal for its Bowling Green office serving western Kentucky.
Browning brings 35 years of experience in the financial industry to Glenview Trust. Most recently, he spent more than 26 years with U.S. Bank, where he served as regional president.
A graduate of Western Kentucky University, Browning has been recognized for his work in the banking industry, as well as for his volunteerism in the community. He has served on numerous boards and committees for a range of professional, academic and nonprofit organizations in the Bowling Green area.
The hiring of Browning follows Glenview Trust's hiring of Greg Wassom as investment principal and Elizabeth McKinney as trust principal in the new Bowling Green office.
Glenview Trust is considering a permanent office in Bowling Green. It will operate out of a temporary space that is slated to open this fall.
The Glenview Trust Co. is a state-chartered trust and investment company that has more than 850 client relationships and $18.5 billion in client assets under administration.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.