Averitt Express recently honored associate Jammey Bryant of Woodburn for 30 years of service.
More than 1,200 Averitt associates are members of the company's Over 20 Team, which includes associates who have served 20 or more years with the company.
Averitt's Bowling Green-area facility is at 455 Bluegrass Farms Blvd.
Averitt Express, based in Cookeville, Tenn., is a provider of freight transportation and supply chain management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.