Buff City Soap plans to open its first southern Kentucky location in Bowling Green the first weekend of February. The new store will open at 1680 Campbell Lane.
Buff City Soap offers more than 30 customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products. The brand’s products are handmade by local artisans in-store, which allows guests to customize the scent and ingredients.
Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created an alternative to commercial soap products by giving customers the chance to see the making process live.
This is the 14th store opened by Louisville Soap LLC since June 2020. The company recently opened stores in Louisville, Lexington and Elizabethtown and has plans for additional stores throughout southern Kentucky and the Nashville area.
The new store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Buff City Soap has more than 70 stores across 15 states.
