Paul Buhrmester has been hired to manage the Service One Credit Union branch on the Western Kentucky University campus.

He previously managed the SOCU branch on U.S. 31-W By-Pass.

Buhrmester, who began working for Service One while a student, has been with the credit union for 14 years.

He is a 2007 graduate of WKU.

