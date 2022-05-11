Buhrmester to lead SOCU's WKU branch Daily News May 11, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paul Buhrmester Submitted Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Buhrmester has been hired to manage the Service One Credit Union branch on the Western Kentucky University campus.He previously managed the SOCU branch on U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Buhrmester, who began working for Service One while a student, has been with the credit union for 14 years.He is a 2007 graduate of WKU. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Service One Credit Union Paul Buhrmester Banking Western Kentucky University Bank University Branch Credit Union Student Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG man suspected in abuse of multiple childrenDERBY DREAM: BG born Epicenter 'in a great position physically, mentally to get the job done'BG man dies in I-165 crashWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsTony Robin PierceDirk D. MillerStorm causes damage in AlvatonCarol Fay LawMargaret Gail Watt (Thrasher)Boussard drops out of magistrate race Images Videos State News Charah Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot Beshear announces funding for new homes for storm victims Trump endorses Kentucky congressman he once denounced $25M donation to help establish College of Dentistry Valvoline: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot National News AP News Summary at 2:27 a.m. EDT Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73 US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years POLITICAL NEWS House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request Pillen beats Trump's candidate in Nebraska governor primary Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law, and expand it US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 2545 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)782-6981 Website General Motors Bowling Green Assembly C-P-C BOWLING GREEN PLANT 600 Corvette Dr, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)745-0974 Website Goodnight Memorial Library 203 S Main St, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)586-8397 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView