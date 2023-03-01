Building permits Building permits Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green101 Architecture/Frank Malek (Woodspring Suites, new hotel), 175 Orange Court, commercial building, $8,600,000.Tracey Kenney (Matthew Tabor, new section added to pool), 933 Threewood Circle, pool, $45,000. Mason Roberts (attached carport), 731 Nutwood St., residential building, $45,000.Signature Signs (White Squirrel, four new attached signs, non-illuminated), 302 State St., sign.Snyder Holdings (alter single-family residence), 2005 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $70,000.Graham Builders (new six-plex apartments), 508 Chestnut St., commercial building, $650,000.Todd Wiles (new detached garage on single-family residence), 1612 Bent Tree Ave., residential building, $50,000.Jagoe Homes, 746 Lily St., Lot 141, residential building, $345,714.Raven Construction, 2027 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 28, residential building, $200,000.Gary Trucking (Topper Park Apartments, demolition), 1201 College St., demolition, $18,200. A&E Contracting LLC (alter commercial interior), 216 Dishman Lane, commercial building, $10,000.Gary Trucking (D&D Investments, total demolition of single-family residence), 127 E. 12th Ave., demolition, $6,250.Raven Construction (alter single-family residence), 2075 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $200,000.Rough Country Equipment (two new signs, attached, illuminated and non-illuminated), 5238 Nashville Road, sign.Brian Myers (deck addition), 185 Ridgewood Drive, residential building, $18,000.Jagoe Homes, 734 Lily St., Lot 143, residential building, $359,900.Carmelo Hernandez (alter single-family residence), 1161 Crewdson Drive, residential building, $35,000.Sunbelt Construction (South Central Bank, add to commercial building), 1757 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $50,000.Jagoe Homes Inc., (new single-family residence), 610 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 144, residential building, $218,285.Jagoe Homes, 609 Big Leaf Ave., residential building, $225,648. Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUpdated: Beech Bend owner Dallas Jones diesRuling expected in March on 2nd Greenview locationDallas Clay JonesOverdose death leads to arrest, seizure of fentanyl and methT. 