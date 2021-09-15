The Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs law firm has announced that Western Kentucky University graduate Matthew Bunnell has joined the firm.
As a member of Wyatt’s litigation and dispute resolution team in Louisville, Bunnell will assist with the representation of a broad range of clients in a variety of cases, including appellate practice, constitutional law and commercial litigation.
Before joining Wyatt, Bunnell was a judicial clerk with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
Bunnell graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, where he was the class valedictorian.
He earned his undergraduate degree from WKU, with a major in accounting.
Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs has five offices located in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.