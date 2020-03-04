Butler County Water System is launching a $1,000 scholarship program.
The scholarship, which will be awarded annually, will go to Butler County graduates planning to attend Western Kentucky University or Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“The service we provide is closely linked to the quality of life in Butler County and to the young people who are educated here,” said Weymouth Martin, president of the BCWS board of directors. “We see this scholarship as one more way we can serve our community and our customers.”
The 2020 Butler County graduating seniors will be the first group eligible for the scholarship. The scholarship is renewable for four years, as long as scholarship requirements are maintained.
The scholarship program will be administered by the College Heights Foundation at WKU.
– More information about the scholarship can be found at the butlerwater.com website.
