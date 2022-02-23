Byrd new regional president for PNC By the Daily News Feb 23, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kristen Byrd Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kristen Byrd is being promoted to regional president for PNC Bank, replacing Charles P. “Chuck” Denny, who is retiring at the end of March.Byrd, a 20-year PNC banking veteran and native Louisvillian, recently served as regional banking director for PNC Private Bank.Denny has been regional president since 2009 and has helped PNC expand throughout Louisville, western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Byrd joined PNC in 2002 and has served in a variety of roles in retail and business banking and wealth management.She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Transylvania University and master’s degree in business administration at Bellarmine University. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pnc Bank Kristen Byrd Banking Charles Denny Recommended for you 0:16 Video play button WKU Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeath penalty to be sought in Barren double murder caseSuspect in Butler triple slaying charged with sex abuse in WarrenBriarwood residents resist possible neighborhood changesSome county residents howling for leash lawWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCarol Ann Hullett (Ashby)BG woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with scissorsStudent alleges in lawsuit WKU harbors culture that led to rapeRosalyn Elizabeth VolkmanPolice investigate death of toddler in Edmonson Images Videos State News Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor's shooting 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at home of former lawmaker Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal police shooting National News Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends MLB lockout could cost Scherzer $232K daily, Cole $193K Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared POLITICAL NEWS Measure gives Wisconsin Legislature power over federal money Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker Interior seeks to suspend Alaska mine road decision Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits New Mexico Republicans compete to appear on primary ballot Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Staybridge Suites 680 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)904-0480 Allen County Health Department Health Department: allen Simpson Monroe Home Healthagency 207 E Locust St, Scottsville, KY 42164 +1(270)237-4423 Hilton Gardin Inn Bowling Green 1020 Wilkinson Trce, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)781-6778 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView