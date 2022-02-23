Kristen Byrd is being promoted to regional president for PNC Bank, replacing Charles P. “Chuck” Denny, who is retiring at the end of March.

Byrd, a 20-year PNC banking veteran and native Louisvillian, recently served as regional banking director for PNC Private Bank.

Denny has been regional president since 2009 and has helped PNC expand throughout Louisville, western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Byrd joined PNC in 2002 and has served in a variety of roles in retail and business banking and wealth management.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Transylvania University and master’s degree in business administration at Bellarmine University.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you