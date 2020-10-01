It has been more than seven months since the curtains closed at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Capitol Arts Center, but the Capitol Movie Night series is set to return Oct. 30 with two showings of the film “Hocus Pocus.”
Both venues were previously closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Capitol’s Movie Nights will return with limited capacity for all in-person showings.
“We are very excited to be able to welcome back patrons to the Capitol Arts Center,” SKyPAC Vice President and Chief of External Affairs Rob Hankins said. “This film is a part of a beloved community tradition, and we are very happy that we can continue it once again.”
Two showings of “Hocus Pocus” will take place back-to-back at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the Friday night before Halloween. General admission for both showings is $5 while admission for children and seniors is $3. Tickets are currently on sale, according to Hankins.
The film tells the story of three 17th-century witches who are hanged for their murderous crimes and are resurrected on Halloween by an unsuspecting boy who must now figure out how to get them back in the ground.
The Capitol Arts Center has become well-known for its annual Halloween showings as the public is heavily encouraged to wear costumes and be prepared for an interactive experience.
In former years, the Capitol has shown “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Halloween night due to its cult status and ability to create active audience participation. Also, live musical performances have accompanied showcased films such as the “The Wizard of Oz” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
“We are still planning what we will do with this showing, but we will find a way to still foster an experience for the whole family to enjoy,” Hankins said.
Along with limited seating, the theater will have a number of modifications to provide the public with a safe experience.
Not only will all employees and patrons be asked to wear masks while in the center, but all family groups will be asked to sit together and leave four seats open between groups.
Also, certain seats and rows will be closed and concessions may or may not be available. Restrooms will be limited to two people at a time, there will be markers on the floor to ensure social distancing and tickets will not be taken but must be shown upon entry.
“We just want everyone to come out and have a safe and fun time for what’s a very reasonable price,” Hankins added.
The Capitol’s Movie Night Series was actually supposed to return Sept. 25 with a showing of “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan,” but the reopening was postponed due to a lack of ticket sales.
According to Hankins, the Capitol’s tradition of playing Halloween films during the holiday draws in large crowds, which is why two showings of “Hocus Pocus” are scheduled in order for appropriate social distancing to be achieved.
The Capitol Arts Center is planning on gauging crowds in attendance during both “Hocus Pocus” shows in order to see how receptive the community is to returning to the Capitol.
If the night shows promise, then the Capitol’s committee will proceed in scheduling more showings in the near future, Hankins said.
