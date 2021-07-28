Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky, an agency that provides trained citizen volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the family court systems throughout the region, has added three people to its board of directors.
Joining the board are Debra Diamond of Graves Gilbert Clinic, Jessica Gifford of the BKD accounting firm and Jeffrey Peake of Western Kentucky University.
They join an organization that already has a 17-member board of directors, six CASA employees and 88 volunteer advocates.
“We are extremely excited to have new, talented board members to help us bring more awareness to the CASA mission,” said Jana Sublett, CASA executive director. “CASA is a working board, and we are ready to put this crop of fresh, energetic talent to work for the vulnerable children in our region.”