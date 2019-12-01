Each time Jonathan VanHoose walks into a room, there is a good chance he’ll be the biggest person in the room. No, there’s a real good chance.
At 6 feet 9 inches and weighing somewhere around 300 pounds, this hulk of a man is undoubtedly the largest schoolteacher in Kentucky.
In case you’ve figured it out by now, Jonathan’s middle name is Robert, and he answers to the name of J.R. VanHoose, one of the greatest high school basketball players in the history of our roundball-crazy state.
VanHoose is now an assistant coach at Johnson Central High School, the rival of crosstown Paintsville High School, the school he led to the 1996 Kentucky state championship in which he was the most valuable player while only a sophomore.
While many of his students call him “coach,” he is equally proud to be called a teacher.
“I majored in liberal arts with a concentration on history,” VanHoose said. “I teach AP (Advanced Placement) U.S. history and criminal justice and am our school’s department chair of social studies.”
VanHoose is one of a handful of players who participated in four consecutive boys’ state tournaments (Richie Farmer played in five with Clay County). Following the championship in 1996, his Paintsville team lost in the 1997 semifinals and the following year in the finals. He also played as a freshman. In 1998, he was named Mr. Basketball in Kentucky.
“I’ve had a lot of pressure on me since my eighth grade year,” he said. “Some national publication had me as one of the top eighth graders in the country and then each year it kept growing.”
As expected, VanHoose was one of the most heavily recruited players in the nation. In the process of it all, he was the epitome of a student-athlete.
“I made three official visits before my senior year to Vanderbilt, Notre Dame and Marshall,” he said. “However, I had several unofficial visits to Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.”
The Indiana visit will be unforgettable because of, you guessed it, Bobby Knight.
“There were a few of us (recruits) and Dan Dakich (assistant coach) was the one showing us around during our visit,” VanHoose said with a laugh. “Coach Knight got thrown out of the game during the first half. We were supposed to see him after the game. We waited and waited, and finally coach Dakich came in and told us coach Knight had gone home.”
At Notre Dame, the football team was used to recruit basketball players.
“They took us to the football dressing room to hear all of the pregame stuff,” he said. “They wanted us recruits to run onto the field with their team. It was something to experience. We ran out and man, I was ready to play ... pretty cool.”
But what about Kentucky? John Pelphrey led Paintsville to the state title in 1987 and had become a popular player at UK for Rick Pitino.
“I really liked coach Pitino,” VanHoose said. “He liked me but wanted to wait until later to sign me. I definitely wanted to sign before my senior season started. So I decided on Marshall.”
To this day, there are those who wish VanHoose had stayed in Kentucky, but he has no regrets about going to Marshall – the school in Huntington, W.Va., 60 miles from home.
“It was a great fit for me. My family was close and could see me play and I had a really good career,” he said.
Indeed he did, averaging more than 16 points and just under 10 rebounds a game over his four seasons.
Not only does VanHoose talk the talk in the classroom, but he walks the walk out of it.
“I love researching Kentucky history, and learning more about the people who came before me,” he said.
For him, history and geography go hand in hand, especially in Kentucky. He uses some of his summer and weekend travels to visit basketball legends, some who date back to the 1950s.
“I like basketball history, I was a part of it,” he said. “Because my name is now a part of it, I want to learn more.”
VanHoose takes pride in listing his profile to include “teacher/coach/writer/historian/genealogist/former athlete.”
He has become an accomplished writer, being published in several statewide publications, and is currently doing some research on a book.
VanHoose and his wife, Kayla, who were married in 2016 in the Oil Springs High School gym, spent much of their time over the last several months traveling 35 miles each way to Wayland in Floyd County to visit and help care for King Kelly Coleman, the legendary basketball player, who died in June.
“We made the trip at least twice a week, sometimes though, depending on Kelly’s needs,” he said. “Kayla and I looked at Kelly like he was a grandfather to us. He wasn’t King Kelly, he was Kelly.”
To further show the respect he has earned across Kentucky, VanHoose and his wife invited former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall to their wedding. And even though VanHoose didn’t play for the legendary coach or even go to UK, the Hall of Fame coach made the trip.
With VanHoose now a part of the Johnson Central basketball program, there are some in Paintsville who aren’t particularly happy about it.
“I’m doing my job, what I was hired to do,” he said. “Some Paintsville High School fans have a hard time with it. Some even think I’m a traitor. I hope they don’t get rid of all the trophies and awards I helped win there.”
Growing up as one of the best high school players in the nation, VanHoose had every opportunity to keep increasing the size of his caps. Appearing on covers of magazines, in demand for interviews and with some of the biggest names in college coaching coming to Paintsville, it would have been understandable for this mountain of a kid to be feeling his Cheerios.
But it never happened.
“The whole recruiting thing was nerve-wracking,” he said. “But I never thought I was hot stuff.”
Perhaps this is why VanHoose, who was a good student and a great basketball player and is now an even better teacher, now has the opportunity to impact more kids from Johnson County than he ever did playing basketball.
There’s no excuse. Get up, get out and get going!
– Gary P. West can be reached at west1488@twc.com
