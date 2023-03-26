CDS Pharmacy: Caring for your family is a family tradition

The first CDS Pharmacy was opened in 1913 by three pharmacists, among them Harold Sublett, the great-great uncle of the current owner/manager, Darren Lacefield. After World War II, Dick Lacefield Sr., Darren’s grandfather, opened CDS#7 at Broadway and U.S. 31W By-Pass. Then, in 1974, Dick and Richard Lacefield Jr. opened CDS#10 on Ashley Circle, the pharmacy’s current location.
Richard’s son, Darren, graduated from UK College of Pharmacy in 1999 and continued the family’s legacy. In 2004, his wife Jane, also a pharmacist, joined the family business.
Initially, CDS#10 Pharmacy was a small one-stop shop that sold a huge selection of goods. In addition to filling prescriptions, they sold cosmetics, perfume, baby formula, candy, toys, postal supplies, and giftware. Over the years, however, as pharmacies changed, they changed their focus to primarily behind the counter services. Offering more than just medication, they provide clinical services to their patients including diabetic shoe fitting, prescription compounding, prescription delivery, point-of-care testing and vaccinations. They also deliver pill planners and blister packs to help their patients take their medication as scheduled. In 2014, they added a drive-through as a convenience to their patients.
The pharmacists and staff treat their patients like friends. They know their patients’ families, support them through life hardships, and celebrate their milestones. Their patients’ well-being is their top priority. They want the patients to feel confident and comfortable in the care they receive and want to continue to care for their patients in a way that sets them apart by striving to make every experience with them a great one.
“Pharmacy has changed over the years, and because we have multiple generations of pharmacists, we have been able to roll with the changes,” said pharmacist Jane Lacefield.