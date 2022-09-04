National Direct Support Professional Week is Sept. 11–17. For those not familiar with the term “direct support professional,” Wikipedia defines it as “a person who assists an individual with a disability to lead a self-directed life and contribute to the community, assists with activities of daily living, if needed, and encourages attitudes and behaviors that enhance community inclusion.”
After reading that definition, the job sounds even bigger and more challenging than we might have imagined. So we turned to some local experts for their input, hoping to gain a better understanding of precisely what a direct support professional does. Turns out, their answers were as varied, complex and unique as the individuals they work with.
Angela Dillard is manager of LifeSkills Edgewood Group Home, which she describes as a home where eight adults live together as a family. “We eat our meals together, treat everyone with respect and help them pursue their own interests while we assist with things they can’t do – such as finances or daily living skills. We want them to be their best selves with the freedom to follow their dreams,” she said.
Dillard says the job is not easy, but the rewards are immeasurable. “We want our people to be active in the community, to work on committees and to be included in different settings. We want to shine the spotlight on them and we are always working hard behind the scenes to make sure every encounter goes smoothly,” she said.
Dillard said if she could convey some key messages to the community she would ask that people speak directly to the individual instead of to the support person. “Sometimes the people we support feel as though they are completely invisible,” Dillard said. “It would make a world of difference in their lives if people in the community would talk to them directly, as adults, and not children. It is so important that their autonomy is recognized and respected.”
Cindy Richmond is vocational development manager for LifeSkills Industries in Allen, Butler, Logan and Warren counties. Her job involves overseeing direct support professionals in the vocational training adult day program.
“We prepare adults with disabilities for work in the community by using real work opportunities as they learn and earn wages,” Richmond said. “Our direct support professionals work with them daily teaching them how to do the jobs as they also work on their social skills. They are the true heroes of the day program and are here doing the hands-on work every day. They are teaching individuals to be as independent as they can possibly be and are working with a diverse group who are varied in their strengths, skills and abilities.”
Richmond said the best description she has ever read of a direct support professional is in a poem titled “Direct Support Professional” by Rita Arnette. She recommends we Google it and read it. The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals has the poem posted on its FaceBook page, and it pays quite the tribute.
Donna Sweeney is LifeSkills Supports for Community Living residential manager. In addition to the Edgewood Group Home and other staffed residences, she oversees the following:
• Adult foster care – Independent contractors open up their own homes to people with disabilities. Supports and assistance focus on the whole person’s needs. Learning new skills and participating in normal home and community life are key components.
• Relief providers – Independent contractors provide a temporary break for the person and his or her family or adult foster care provider. It’s offered on an hourly, overnight and weekend basis. It may be provided in the person’s home or in the home of an approved respite provider.
Sweeney said she would not even have a job if it weren’t for her direct support professionals.
“I tell my providers as often as I can that we appreciate them more than they will ever know,” Sweeney said. “They open up their homes and their hearts to our participants and make them a part of their families. It is hard to put into words just how very much that means to us.”
Other direct support positions at LifeSkills include:
• Supported employment specialists – Employees who assist people with finding and maintaining community employment.
• PASRR specialized service associates – Employees who assist people with developmental disabilities living in nursing facilities.
Job seekers often overlook employment opportunities as DSPs thinking they may not be qualified, or that it takes a “special kind of person.” In reality, most positions require a high school diploma and a willingness to learn and work with people.
Anyone interested in viewing available DSP positions with LifeSkills should visit www.lifeskills.com. You may fill out an online application or contact Donna Jewell at 270-901-5000, ext. 1196, or Adam Canada at 270-901-5000, ext. 1176, for more information about job opportunities.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.