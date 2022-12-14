Chamber annual celebration is Jan. 24 Daily News Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce will have its 88th annual celebration Jan. 24 from 5-8 p.m. at the Sloan Convention Center.John Dix, who is serving as chairman of the chamber board of directors this year, will turn over the chairmanship to Todd Matthews, the 2023 chairman.Also being recognized at the event are the following award winners: ambassador of the year, board member of the year, young professional of the year and volunteer of the year. The keynote speaker will be Adam Nuse, senior vice president of business operations for the Tennessee Titans professional football team.More information about the annual celebration can be found at the bgchamber.com website. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Green Area Chamber Of Commerce Annual Celebration Sloan Convention Center Adam Nuse Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBowling Green's third Chick-fil-A opens ThursdayHarold Elston "Hal" MeiselSecurity stepped up at local schools in response to online threatBG man tied to overdose death gets 12-year sentenceDriver dies after Warren crashHarold Elston 'Hal' MeiselProtesters voice demands; BGPD has no arrest optionWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsService One breaks ground on new locationAttorney asks off BG murder case Images Videos State News UofL awarded $13M for manufacturing resource center Ky. man who shot officer sentenced to life in federal prison Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions Northern Kentucky University president to depart this month Deputy police chief in Louisville named interim chief National News AP News Summary at 6:21 a.m. EST AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:04 a.m. EST Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system Bikini Empire Announces ‘Dress to Express’ Online Campaign to Raise Awareness of Women’s Mental Health, Self-Care and Individuality POLITICAL NEWS Lawmakers announce 'framework' on bill to keep gov't open Fed set to extend inflation fight with 7th rate hike of 2022 Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate' Prisoner shot dead in Louisiana courthouse after struggle US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Take Out Waiter of BG 836 US 31W Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)282-6401 Website Bandy Bedding 401 Emmett Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)782-2337 Website Wendy's 624 Us 31W Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-2511 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView