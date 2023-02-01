Chamber honors volunteers at annual celebration

...A Few Slick Spots For The Morning Commute...
Light wintry precipitation ended overnight, however a few slick
spots may remain through the morning commute. Please use caution
and allow extra time if you plan to travel this morning. Slick
spots will be most likely on untreated roadways, especially on
elevated surfaces and overpasses. Temperatures will remain below
freezing until early afternoon when values rise above freezing for
a few hours.
Another round of light wintry precipitation is expected later
tonight mainly south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass
Parkways. A few slick spots may be possible once again on area
roadways early Thursday morning.
Todd Matthews of Murphy Construction Group was installed as chairman of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and four chamber volunteers were recognized with awards at the chamber’s 88th annual celebration held Jan. 24 at Sloan Convention Center.
Matthews takes over leadership of the chamber board from 2022 Chairman John Dix, recently retired from Warren County Water District.
Dix presented the 2022 Chamber Volunteer Awards to these four:
•Ambassador of the Year – Joe Corcoran
•Board Volunteer of the Year – Chris Higgins, Scotty’s Contracting & Stone
•Chamber Volunteer of the Year – Sergio Beltran, South Central Bank
•Young Professional of the Year – Lincoln Skaggs, US Bank.
